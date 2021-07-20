by Dr Jayashree on  July 20, 2021 at 1:14 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Way Of Describing Mental Illness And Addiction Make A Difference
Using appropriate language to describe mental illness and addiction can help to reduce stigma and improve the treatment of these conditions in health care settings and throughout society, according to a context published in journal Neuropsychopharmacology.

Stigma is defined as negative attitudes toward people that are based on certain distinguishing characteristics.

Previous research has shown that stigma contributes to negative health outcomes and can pose a barrier to mental illness or substance use disorders treatment.


The authors point to evidence that stigma-related bias among clinicians can contribute to a treatment-hesitant mindset and defective clinical care.

Incorporating self-stigma in a person with mental illness or substance use disorder can lead to lower self-esteem that may exacerbate symptoms and create barriers to successful treatment.

Efforts to reduce stigma can reduce the psychological burden it places on individuals and can be an important component of removing barriers to care.

The authors also highlight numerous studies that have proved using scientifically accurate language and terms to rationalize the experience of patients with mental illness and substance use disorders is a key component to reducing stigma.

A shift in language is important for mobilizing resources toward mental health and addiction services and eroding the bias that kept people away from treatment.

Though stigma is difficult to eliminate, Changing the language that used to describe these conditions can make a significant and immediate difference for the people experiencing them.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling, or a parent has an unbeatable and impassable power to rescue us from any emotional misery. Let''s read on to know more about how love impacts our ...
READ MORE
Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social problems.
READ MORE
Lack of Mental Health Support During COVID-19 Pandemic
People experiencing food insecurity during COVID-19 pandemic neglect mental health care services to prioritize over food need required care.
READ MORE
Tackle the Stigma of Mental Health Through Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence can be utilized to predict depression and thereby overcome mental health stigma.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Anosognosia
Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a disease, in spite of clinical evidence. It is a symptom of severe mental illness such as schizophrenia and the most important reason why these patients refuse medication or don’t seek treatment.
READ MORE
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.
READ MORE
Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction
Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. Nicotine dependence can be treated by using medications which could help quit smoking.
READ MORE
Mind-wandering
Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.
READ MORE
Shared Psychosis Disorder
Shared psychosis or ‘folie à deux’ is a rare mental illness where an otherwise normal person starts believing in the delusions and hallucinations of a person having a psychotic condition with whom they share a close relationship
READ MORE
Somatoform Disorders
Somatic symptom disorder is said to occur when a person’s focus, feelings and behavior related to physical symptoms is excessive and affects normal functioning.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Drug DetoxAcute Coronary SyndromeSomatoform DisordersMind-wanderingAnosognosiaDrugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine AddictionShared Psychosis Disorder