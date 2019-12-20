medindia

Watermelon Products May Benefit Obese Patients: Study

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 20, 2019 at 10:51 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Watermelon powdered supplements aided adult obese mice avoid few harmful health effects of an unhealthy diet, according to a new Oregon State University study published in the Journal of Nutrition.
Watermelon Products May Benefit Obese Patients: Study
Watermelon Products May Benefit Obese Patients: Study

A significant next step in this research would be a human clinical trial, said study co-author Neil Shay, professor of food science in OSU's College of Agricultural Sciences.

Show Full Article


In the study, 10-week-old male laboratory mice were fed either a low-fat or high-fat diet over a 10-week period. Groups of high-fat-fed mice were given watermelon supplements in the form of a powder made from a freeze-dried process.

The amount of water melon flesh supplement was equivalent to 1˝ human servings a day, and the skin and rind supplement were equivalent to the amount in a typical dietary fiber supplement.

At the beginning and end of the trial, the researchers recorded the body weight and glucose tolerance of each mouse. Mice that were fed a high-fat diet supplemented with watermelon products had significantly better blood glucose levels than the mice on the high-fat-only diet.

An elevated blood-glucose level may be an indicator of Type 2 diabetes, a disease in which the body doesn't make enough or properly use insulin, a hormone that turns food into energy. Type 2 is the most common form of diabetes in the United States.

The researchers also saw a significant increase in the family of beneficial bacteria in the mice that were given powder supplements, Shay said.

"Even though the two groups of mice were eating the same amount of fat and sugar, that consumption of 1˝ servings of watermelon flesh or 2% of high-fiber rind or skin products had significant effects," Shay said.

The study was funded by the National Watermelon Promotion Board, an industry group that is seeking new ways to use byproducts such as skin and rind that end up as food waste.

Worldwide production of watermelon topped 117 million metric tons in 2016. In Oregon, watermelon is a multimillion industry in the lower Umatilla basin near Hermiston. Despite all that fruit, there hasn't been much research into the health impacts of watermelon, said Shay, who studies the compounds of fruits and vegetables and their influence on heart disease and diabetes.

This is the latest OSU study led by Shay that revealed health benefits of certain foods in laboratory mice. One study showed that walnuts helped improve metabolism and another showed that raspberries curbed weight gain even when they were fed a high-fat diet.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

The Watermelon Health Facts

For stunning looks like that of Brangelina Jolie and winning knocks like Sachin and Dhoni - go for watermelon fruits. Watermelon acts as a natural moisturizer as well as a toner and keeps the skin cool, glowing and fresh.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Top 7 Health Benefits of Watermelon

Watermelon, the much loved summer fruit doesn’t just beat the heat, but also beats heart diseases, cancer and kidney problems.

More News on:

Battle of the BulgeTop 7 Health Benefits of Watermelon
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Minamata Disease

Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems

Overeating - Not Lack of Exercise - Could be the Root Cause of Obesity
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive