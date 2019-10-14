medindia

Watch Out: Even Special Occasion Drinking during Pregnancy can be Harmful

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 14, 2019 at 12:11 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pregnant women who drink even small amounts of alcohol on special occasions are more likely to affect the unborn child's health, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Physiology.
Watch Out: Even Special Occasion Drinking during Pregnancy can be Harmful
Watch Out: Even Special Occasion Drinking during Pregnancy can be Harmful

If you thought a glass or two of alcohol on special occasions was safe during pregnancy, think again. Research shows even small amounts of alcohol consumed during pregnancy can cause insulin-resistance, which increases the likelihood of diabetes, in male rat offspring.

Show Full Article


The study mimicked 'special occasion drinking', such as a family barbeque or birthday party, where a pregnant mother might be encouraged to have one or two alcoholic drinks. Male rats exposed to this low level of prenatal alcohol showed signs of becoming diabetic at around six months old. The researchers only gave alcohol to the mother rats on two days during their pregnancy.

The rats' blood alcohol concentration only reached 0.05%, and yet their male offspring became almost diabetic, with insulin levels reaching higher than expected to maintain normal blood sugar levels.

Another interesting finding was that insulin-resistance was sex-specific, occurring only in the male rats. There are a couple of potential reasons for this, one being that during pregnancy, the placenta adapts to a prenatal stress differently depending on if it's a male or female fetus, and this can impact on fetal growth and development.

The other factor is hormone changes as offspring grow into adulthood. In this case, oestrogen protects against insulin-resistance, and because males don't have high oestrogen, they don't experience the same protection.

Commenting on the study University of Queensland researcher Lisa Akison, senior author on the study, said:

"Even a small amount of alcohol during pregnancy can be harmful, so if you're planning on getting pregnant don't drink. Families, partners and friends should support a woman's choice not to drink alcohol during pregnancy. If a woman accidentally becomes pregnant, and unknowingly drinks alcohol during the first part of their pregnancy, the important thing once they know is to stop drinking, have a good diet and take care of themselves throughout the remainder of the pregnancy."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Binge Drinking During Pregnancy Linked to Alcohol Abuse in Offspring

Binge drinking during pregnancy and lactation may make offspring more vulnerable to mood disturbances and alcohol abuse as adolescents, found study.

No Safe Amount of Alcohol During Pregnancy: Study

Children exposed to alcohol prenatally showed biological changes in the brain with impaired cognitive performance, finds a new study.

Exposure to Alcohol Induces Changes in Genes in Pregnant Mothers and Children

Infants exposed to alcohol antenatally had altered genes which are measurable indicators. While there is no cure for fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, early intervention is the solution.

Alcohol Consumption Even at Conception Damages Placenta Development

Early alcohol exposure reduced blood vessel formation in the placenta, and this led to fewer nutrients being delivered to the embryo.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseasePregnancy and Antenatal Care

What's New on Medindia

General Anesthesia

New Cooling Device Reduces Toxic Emissions From Fridges and Air Conditioners

Chronic Renal Failure (CRF)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive