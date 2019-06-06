medindia

Watch Out: Eating More Than 2 Eggs a Day is Bad for Your Heart

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 6, 2019 at 10:46 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Eating too many eggs may not be good for your heart. A new study suggests that even having just two eggs a day can increase the risk of death and developing heart diseases. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Egg lovers, please take note. Researchers have warned that eating more than two eggs daily can increase the risk of death and developing cardiovascular diseases.

The study tracked the diets, health, and lifestyle habits of nearly 30,000 adults in the US for as long as 31 years.

It was found that the cholesterol in eggs, when consumed in large quantities, is associated with ill health effects, said Katherine Tucker, Professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in the US.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, one large egg contains nearly 200 milligrams of cholesterol, roughly the same amount as an eight-ounce steak.

Consuming more than 300 milligrams of cholesterol per day was associated with a 17 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease and an 18 percent higher risk of death.

"Eating several eggs a week is reasonable, but I recommend people to avoid eating three egg omelets every day. Nutrition is all about moderation and balance," Tucker said.

Source: IANS

