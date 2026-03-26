Watch Out: Early Exposure to Forever Chemicals Could Weaken Bones in Adolescence

Exposure to PFAS, known as ‘forever chemicals,’ may affect bone health in adolescence. Limiting exposure early in life may promote stronger bones in the long run.
Forever chemicals found in water, food, and everyday products can wreak havoc on future bone health. A new study warns that getting exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in early life could affect bone density in teens.
The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and adolescent bone mineral density: assessing periods of susceptibility
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What is PFAS?PFAS are synthetic chemicals found in water, food and everyday products. These “forever chemicals,” many of which persist in the environment and in the human body, may interfere with normal development, including bone growth.
Impact of Early PFAS Exposure on Adolescent Bone Health“Adolescence is a key period for building strong bones, and achieving optimal bone mass during this time can reduce lifelong risks of fractures and osteoporosis,” said Jessie P. Buckley, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health in Chapel Hill, N.C. “Our findings suggest reducing PFAS exposure during key developmental windows could support healthier bones throughout life.”
Could Everyday Chemical Exposure Weaken Growing Bones?The authors studied the blood PFAS concentrations of 218 teens from a prospective pregnancy and birth cohort at delivery and ages 3, 8 and 12 years old. They measured bone density at age 12 and found that teens with higher blood perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) levels had lower forearm bone density.
For other PFAS, the links to bone density varied depending on when exposures occurred, suggesting that certain developmental stages may be especially vulnerable. The associations of PFAS levels with lower bone density were stronger among females than males.
“These findings add to growing evidence that PFAS exposure during early life may carry long-term health consequences, underscoring the importance of efforts to reduce contamination in drinking water and consumer products,” Buckley said.
Reference:
- Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and adolescent bone mineral density: assessing periods of susceptibility - (https://academic.oup.com/jes/article/10/4/bvag039/8519127)
Source-Eurekalert