Watch Out: Being Obese, Overweight at Age 3 May Up Obesity Risk Later

Font : A- A+



Being overweight and obese during childhood increases the risk of developing obesity later during adolescence, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Pediatric Obesity.

Watch Out: Being Obese, Overweight at Age 3 May Up Obesity Risk Later



Excess weight at age 3 years was associated with a higher risk of being overweight or obese at age 15 years in a study of adolescents in Japan.



‘Obesity Alert: Excess weight at age 3 years can put you at a higher risk of being overweight or obese later at age 15 years.’

Read More.. Show Full Article





After adjustments, being overweight or obese at age 3 years was linked with a more than 4.2-times higher risk of overweight/obesity at age 15 years, and overweight/obesity in mothers was linked with a more than 2.4-times higher risk.



Investigators did not find an association between birth weight and overweight/obesity during adolescence.



"Because family members often share a common lifestyle, interventions for parents and children may be necessary to prevent obesity in adolescents," said first author Satomi Yoshida, PhD, of Kyoto University.



Source: Eurekalert In the study of 1,581 mother-child pairs, pre-pregnancy overweight/obesity in mothers was also a strong predictor of overweight/obesity at age 15 years in children.After adjustments, being overweight or obese at age 3 years was linked with a more than 4.2-times higher risk of overweight/obesity at age 15 years, and overweight/obesity in mothers was linked with a more than 2.4-times higher risk.Investigators did not find an association between birth weight and overweight/obesity during adolescence."Because family members often share a common lifestyle, interventions for parents and children may be necessary to prevent obesity in adolescents," said first author Satomi Yoshida, PhD, of Kyoto University.Source: Eurekalert Excess weight at age 3 years was associated with a higher risk of being overweight or obese at age 15 years in a study of adolescents in Japan.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.