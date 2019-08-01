medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Watch Out: A Common Food Additive Can Hinder Good Exercise Habits

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 8, 2019 at 1:05 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Inorganic phosphate, a common food additive can significantly affect your exercise habits, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Circulation.
Watch Out: A Common Food Additive Can Hinder Good Exercise Habits
Watch Out: A Common Food Additive Can Hinder Good Exercise Habits

Inorganic phosphate, a food additive, and preservative used in up to 70 percent of food in the American diet, may be contributing to couch potato behavior.

What is Inorganic Phosphate?

Phosphates occur naturally in many foods, including dairy products, meat, fish, and baking powder, but it is the consumption of fast foods, processed foods, and bottled drinks that can push phosphate levels up, said Dr. Wanpen Vongpatanasin.

For example, a block of Parmesan cheese contains phosphates, but when Parmesan is sold in a grated or shredded form, additional phosphates may be added to keep it from sticking. When examining food labels, look for anything that contains "phos-," such as calcium phosphate, disodium phosphate, or monopotassium phosphate.

"We should not consume more than 700 milligrams of inorganic phosphate per day, but about one-third of people consume three to four times that amount," said Dr. Wanpen Vongpatanasin, Professor of Internal Medicine and Director of the Hypertension Fellowship Program at UT Southwestern Medical Center. "Like any nutritional ingredient, too little phosphate is harmful, but too much is also harmful."

Adding to the problem is the lack of information on inorganic phosphate. Looking at food labels won't help, Dr. Vongpatanasin said. "Currently there are no mandates or regulations for the food industry to label how much inorganic phosphate is in the food chain."

The new study describing the adverse effects of excess consumption of phosphate is published in the journal Circulation.

Phosphate is plentiful in fruits and vegetables in its organic form, which does not cause problems because it is not absorbed. However, the body readily absorbs inorganic phosphate, and most people are consuming far too much of it. For example, cola drinks, processed meats, and prepared frozen foods typically contain this additive.

When the researchers studied mice that were fed a high-phosphate diet, they found measureable changes in their ability to exercise.

"We measured their oxygen uptake during exercise and found that their capacity for the movement was much lower. The mice were unable to generate enough fatty acids to feed their muscles," Dr. Vongpatanasin said. The researchers also looked for gene changes and found that many genes involved in skeletal muscle metabolism had changed levels after 12 weeks of the high phosphate diet.

In addition, the study analyzed data from participants in the Dallas Heart Study who wore physical activity monitors for seven days. The multiethnic participants, ages 18 to 65, had no kidney or heart problems and were not on medications. Researchers examined blood test results in this group and verified that the response to phosphate in humans was similar to that in mice. Higher phosphate levels were linked to reduced time spent in moderate to vigorous exercise, while sedentary time increased as phosphate levels climbed.

Since inorganic phosphate is widely used in the food supply, the UT Southwestern research team concluded that more studies are needed to further define the broader health impact of this substance. The Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture establish requirements for food labels in the U.S.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Food Additives

A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life

Dangerous Food Additives

Find out how food additives for almost every food that you consume come with danger signals and make way into your food and impact your health.

Food Additive to Quell Hunger

A new 'anti-hunger' powder that dieters can just mix into curds or smoothies for freedom from the pangs of hunger is on the anvil.

Common Food Additive in Processed Foods Triggers Celiac Disease

A common food additive used in sausages, cheese, bread, dairy, baked and other processed foods causes and triggers celiac disease, reveals research.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Hunger Fullness and Weight Control 

What's New on Medindia

Mushroom Types - Edible and Poisonous

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Best Nighttime Skincare Routine for You
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive