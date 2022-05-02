About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Wastewater Surveillance Data to Track COVID Trend Launched

by Colleen Fleiss on February 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM
A new dashboard to track COVID-19 in wastewater samples across the country has been launched by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This marks the first time CDC's wastewater surveillance data is available for download.

Wastewater surveillance is a promising tool for tracking the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the CDC said on Friday.

Many people with Covid-19 shed the virus in their faeces, so testing wastewater can help find the disease in communities.

Because increases of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater generally occur 4 to 6 days before corresponding increases in clinical cases, wastewater surveillance can serve as an early warning of increasing Covid-19 cases and help communities prepare, according to the CDC.

Wastewater testing has been successfully used as a method for detection of other diseases, such as polio, according to the CDC.

Source: IANS
<< Genetic Variants Linked to Oral Cancer Discovered
How to Treat Asthma in an Environment-friendly Way? >>

