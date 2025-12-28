Warning Sign: Why Does Your Child Have a White Eye in Photos?

Notice “The Glow” in child’s holiday photos? A white pupil reflection indicates a serious eye condition.

Holiday Photos Could Save Your Child's Vision - or Their Life



Holiday Photos Are the Perfect Screening Tool to Detect Eye Problems

Maximizing Your Camera Settings for a Self-Build Eye Screen

Early Detection Is the Ultimate Holiday Gift for Saving a Life

A simple camera flash may reveal.(The information is based on a study led by researchers from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, published inThis holiday season, your family pictures could be a life-saving kit. The white pupil reflection is medically known as ‘’ that signals significant eye health risks including, a life-threatening childhood eye cancer.These eye issues are often missed during routine checkups. However,Sometimes, parents noticing “The Glow” in family snapshots catches the disease soon enough to save a life.Leukocoria, the medical term for the glow, can indicate more than 20 different eye conditions:that means a child needs glasses.The holidays create ideal conditions for detecting the glow: flash photography in dim lighting, families gathered for pictures, multiple photographers capturing the same children from different angles.Parents should look for a. The glow might appear when children look away from the camera, but the most concerning cases occur when they're looking directly at it.Make sure flash is on and red-eye reduction is off.If you see it twice in the same eye, bring those photos to an eye specialist—an optometrist or ophthalmologist—and request a comprehensive dilated eye exam.Jesse L. Berry, MD, director of Ocular Oncology and Retinoblastoma program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and professor of Ophthalmology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, sees a surge of patients in late December and early January, as parents“It can be vision-saving, eye-saving, and life-saving,” Dr. Berry says.these tumors and to save the eyes and the vision.”Source-Newswise