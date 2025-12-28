Warning Sign: Why Does Your Child Have a White Eye in Photos?

Notice “The Glow” in child’s holiday photos? A white pupil reflection indicates a serious eye condition.
A simple camera flash may reveal “The Glow”, a white/yellow/opaque pupil reflection, which is a major red flag for serious eye conditions in children.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Holiday Photos Could Save Your Child's Vision - or Their Life
Go to source) The information is based on a study led by researchers from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, published in Newswise.
This holiday season, your family pictures could be a life-saving kit. The white pupil reflection is medically known as ‘leukocoria’ that signals significant eye health risks including blindness, cataracts, and retinoblastoma, a life-threatening childhood eye cancer.
These eye issues are often missed during routine checkups. However, ophthalmologists warn parents to pay close attention when reviewing child's holiday photos.
Sometimes, parents noticing “The Glow” in family snapshots catches the disease soon enough to save a life.
Holiday Photos Are the Perfect Screening Tool to Detect Eye ProblemsLeukocoria, the medical term for the glow, can indicate more than 20 different eye conditions: retinoblastoma, Coats disease, retinal detachment, cataracts, infections that cause granulomas, persistent fetal vasculature, even a significant difference in refractive error that means a child needs glasses.
The holidays create ideal conditions for detecting the glow: flash photography in dim lighting, families gathered for pictures, multiple photographers capturing the same children from different angles.
Maximizing Your Camera Settings for a Self-Build Eye ScreenParents should look for a white, yellow, or opaque spot in the pupil—not the common red-eye reflection, which is normal and healthy. The glow might appear when children look away from the camera, but the most concerning cases occur when they're looking directly at it.
Make sure flash is on and red-eye reduction is off. If you see the glow once, be on alert. It could just be light bouncing off the child’s optic nerve.
If you see it twice in the same eye, bring those photos to an eye specialist—an optometrist or ophthalmologist—and request a comprehensive dilated eye exam.
The holidays are prime time for these accidental diagnoses.
Early Detection Is the Ultimate Holiday Gift for Saving a LifeJesse L. Berry, MD, director of Ocular Oncology and Retinoblastoma program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and professor of Ophthalmology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, sees a surge of patients in late December and early January, as parents notice the glow in Christmas morning snapshots or New Year’s Eve celebrations—moments when flash photography meets dim lighting conditions.
“It can be vision-saving, eye-saving, and life-saving,” Dr. Berry says.
“The earlier it is picked up, the easier it is for us to treat these tumors and to save the eyes and the vision.”
