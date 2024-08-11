Warning! — Growing Risk Colorectal Cancer Among Younger Populations

Experts have raised alarms about the growing number of colorectal cancer cases in adults under 50 (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). Colon cancer is becoming a significant health concern in India, ranking as the seventh most common cancer, with higher incidence rates in urban areas like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.
‘ Did You Know?According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the age-adjusted incidence rate is approximately 4.3 per 100,000 men and 3.4 per 100,000 women, with colorectal cancer responsible for about 8.2 percent of all cancer-related deaths in India.
Approximately 20% of colorectal cancer cases are diagnosed in individuals under 50, an age group previously considered low-risk. #colorectalcancer #cancer ’
According to experts, factors such as diet, lifestyle, genetics, and environmental influences contribute to the development of this disease.
“Colorectal cancer, once predominantly associated with older populations, is witnessing a worrying surge among younger adults in India. Recent statistics reveal a 20.6 percent increase in colorectal cancer rates, with a notable rise among those under 50,” Dr. Neeraj Dhingra, Consultant Radiation & Clinical Oncology, told IANS.
Colorectal cancer originates in the colon or rectum, part of the digestive tract. It typically begins as small, benign clumps of cells called polyps, which over time can become cancerous.
Under-50 Adults Facing Rising ThreatHistorically, colorectal cancer has been more common in individuals aged 50 and above. However, recent studies indicate a significant shift in this trend.
“The increase in cases among adults under 50 is concerning and suggests potential changes in lifestyle, diet, and other risk factors that disproportionately affect younger generations,” Dr. Dhingra said.
Dr. Dhingra said that given the rise in cases among younger adults, it is essential for healthcare providers to consider colorectal cancer as a potential diagnosis, even in patients under 50 presenting with these symptoms.
“The five-year survival rate for colon cancer patients in India is between 40-50 percent, significantly lower than in many Western countries due to late diagnosis and limited access to healthcare,” Dr. Jagannath Dixit, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Aster RV Hospital, told IANS.
This alarming trend calls for immediate attention and action from both the medical community and public health policymakers, said the experts.
They called for preventive measures and regular screening to help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.
“Prevention strategies include a high-fiber diet, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption is crucial,” Dr. Dixit said.
Treatment options range from surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy to targeted therapy and immunotherapy, along with supportive care to manage the physical and emotional impact of the disease, he added.
