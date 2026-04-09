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Want to Avoid Dementia? Stay Optimistic

by Adeline Dorcas on Apr 9 2026 7:40 PM

Can staying hopeful keep your brain stronger for longer? Yes — people who are more optimistic have a significantly lower risk of developing dementia. Let’s stay optimistic for a healthier, happier mind.

Want to Avoid Dementia? Stay Optimistic
People who are more optimistic have a lower risk of developing dementia, finds a new study.
The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (1 Trusted Source
The Bright Side of Life: Optimism and Risk of Dementia

Go to source).


Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Can Being Optimistic Protect You From Dementia?

In the analysis of data from the Health and Retirement Study, a nationally representative sample of older US adults, optimism was assessed using the validated Life Orientation Test-Revised in 9,071 cognitively healthy individuals within 2 years of obtaining each person’s first measure of cognitive function. Dementia was assessed during up to 14 years of follow-up.


Healthy Habits to Lower Dementia Risk
Healthy Habits to Lower Dementia Risk
Following are the seven healthy habits by which we can lower the risk of dementia even for people with high genetic risk.

Stay Optimistic to Protect Your Brain from Dementia

A 1-standard deviation increase in optimism was associated with a 15% lower risk of developing dementia, after adjusting for age, sex, race/ethnicity, education, depression, and major health conditions.


Optimistic People Sleep Better at Night
Optimistic People Sleep Better at Night
Is it good to be optimistic? Yes, being more optimistic can make you a good sleeper, reveals a new study.

Optimism: The Secret Shield Against Memory Loss

“Identifying optimism as a protective psychosocial factor highlights the potential value of optimism in supporting healthy aging,” the authors wrote.

Think positive, protect your memory.

Reference:
  1. The Bright Side of Life: Optimism and Risk of Dementia - (https://agsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jgs.70392)


Source-Eurekalert
Why Do Optimists Think So Alike?
Why Do Optimists Think So Alike?
Optimistic people have similar brain patterns when they think about the future. This shows they may share strong social bonds and think alike.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know:
More optimistic individuals may have up to a 15% lower risk of dementia. #Optimism #BrainHealth #Dementia #HealthyAging #medindia

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