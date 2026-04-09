Want to Avoid Dementia? Stay Optimistic

Can staying hopeful keep your brain stronger for longer? Yes — people who are more optimistic have a significantly lower risk of developing dementia. Let’s stay optimistic for a healthier, happier mind.
People who are more optimistic have a lower risk of developing dementia, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Bright Side of Life: Optimism and Risk of Dementia
Go to source).
Can Being Optimistic Protect You From Dementia?In the analysis of data from the Health and Retirement Study, a nationally representative sample of older US adults, optimism was assessed using the validated Life Orientation Test-Revised in 9,071 cognitively healthy individuals within 2 years of obtaining each person’s first measure of cognitive function. Dementia was assessed during up to 14 years of follow-up.
Stay Optimistic to Protect Your Brain from DementiaA 1-standard deviation increase in optimism was associated with a 15% lower risk of developing dementia, after adjusting for age, sex, race/ethnicity, education, depression, and major health conditions.
Optimism: The Secret Shield Against Memory Loss“Identifying optimism as a protective psychosocial factor highlights the potential value of optimism in supporting healthy aging,” the authors wrote.
Think positive, protect your memory.
Reference:
- The Bright Side of Life: Optimism and Risk of Dementia - (https://agsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jgs.70392)
Source-Eurekalert