Want Better Immunity? Try Sauna Bathing

Can sauna bathing improve immune health? Yes, sauna bathing may support immune health by temporarily boosting white blood cell activity and enhancing immune response.
Want to boost immunity without medication? Sauna bathing could be the best way. A soothing sauna session may do more than just relax the body—it could also activate your immune system. A new study from Finland reveals that sauna bathing triggers the release of white blood cells into the bloodstream, an essential defence mechanism that helps the body combat pathogens and disease.
The study involved 51 adults with a mean age of 50 years. The study mainly focuses on the medical physiology of body temperature regulation.
The findings of the study are published in the scientific journal Temperature (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Acute Finnish sauna heat exposure induces stronger immune cell than cytokine responses
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Sauna bathing could offer a natural immunity boost, with research showing increased white blood cell activity after a single session.
How Sauna Bathing Enhances Immunity and Fights Disease?A 30-minute sauna session, with a brief cooling period under a cold shower midway through, increased the number of all circulating white blood cells. Neutrophils and lymphocytes, which are central to immune defence, returned to baseline within half an hour.
“This may indicate that sauna bathing mobilises additional white blood cells into the bloodstream from tissues, where they are then redeposited after the session. This kind of periodic release of white blood cells into the bloodstream is beneficial, as once they leave their storage sites, they are better able to patrol the body and respond to pathogens,” says Ilkka Heinonen, an Academy Research Fellow at the University of Turku.
The release of white blood cells into the bloodstream, which also occurs, for example, during physical exercise, is the body’s way of enhancing immune surveillance by white blood cells throughout the body, and boosting its immune defence.
In addition to immune cells, the researchers also measured the levels of numerous cytokines, which act as mediators in immune defence. On average, sauna bathing had little effect on circulating cytokine levels.
Sauna Bathing and Immune Response: Body Temperature Plays a Key Role“Interestingly, however, the levels of several cytokines changed in relation to how much body temperature rose during sauna bathing. No similar association was observed between white blood cell counts and changes in body temperature,” says Professor Jari Laukkanen, who led the study at the University of Eastern Finland.
Sauna Bathing and Wellness: A Natural Way to Improve HealthRegular sauna bathing has been associated with several beneficial health effects, and the new findings may, in part, help explain how these effects develop in the body. However, the researchers emphasize that the study was limited to a single sauna session and its immediate effects. Therefore, no definite conclusions can be drawn about the development of longer-term health effects.
Reference:
- Acute Finnish sauna heat exposure induces stronger immune cell than cytokine responses - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23328940.2026.2645467)
Source-Eurekalert