medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Walnuts can Keep Older People's Mind Sharper

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 29, 2020 at 10:45 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Regularly adding some walnuts to older people's diet can keep memory problems at bay, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Walnuts can Keep Older People's Mind Sharper
Walnuts can Keep Older People's Mind Sharper

Eating walnuts may help slow cognitive decline in at-risk groups of the elderly population, according to a study conducted by researchers in California and Spain.

Show Full Article


The Walnuts and Healthy Aging Study found that walnut consumption by healthy, elderly adults had little effect on cognitive function over two years, but it had greater effect on elderly adults who had smoked more and had a lower baseline neuropsychological test scores.

The study examined nearly 640 free-living elders in Loma Linda, California, USA, and in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. For two years, the test group included walnuts in their daily diet, and the control group abstained from walnuts.

Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols, which have previously been found to counteract oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are drivers of cognitive decline.

Joan Sabaté, MD, DrPH, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Loma Linda University School of Public Health and the study's principal investigator, said this was the largest and most well-controlled trial ever conducted on the effects of nuts on cognition.

"While this was a minor result, it could lead to better outcomes when conducted over longer periods of time," Sabaté said. "Further investigation is definitely warranted based on our findings, especially for disadvantaged populations, who may have the most to gain from incorporating walnuts and other nuts into their diet."

Sabaté and his research team at Loma Linda University were the first to discover the cholesterol-lowering effect of nut consumption -- specifically walnuts -- with lowering blood cholesterol. Findings were first published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1993.

Subsequently, findings from Loma Linda University researchers have linked nut consumption to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Eating Walnuts Improves Performance on Cognitive Function Tests

Eating walnuts may improve performance on cognitive function tests, including those for memory, concentration and information processing speed.

Walnuts can Boost Your Gut and Heart Health

Nutty treat: Eating walnuts every day as part of a healthy diet could be a good way to boost gut health and reduce the risk of developing heart disease. So, hurry up, let's go nuts to improve gut and heart health.

Eating Walnuts Can Reduce Depression Symptoms

Good news to all walnut lovers: Eating walnuts every day can fight depression symptoms, reveals a new study.

Nutritious Almond and Walnut Recipes

Including nuts in your every day diet can improve health. Here are some nutritious recipes with the goodness of almonds and walnuts.

Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Ectopic Heartbeat

Padma Awards 2020: President Honors 13 Unsung Heroes of Medicine

Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive