medindia

Waist Size, Not BMI, may be More Predictive of Heart Disease

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 28, 2019 at 5:44 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Measuring your waist size is better than calculating your body mass index (BMI), as it can easily predict your risk for heart disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
Waist Size, Not BMI, may be More Predictive of Heart Disease
Waist Size, Not BMI, may be More Predictive of Heart Disease

For years, women have been told that weight gain could lead to heart disease. A new study indicates that it is the location of the fat that matters most, with abdominal fat representing the greatest harm and not overall body mass index (BMI) when assessing risk for coronary artery disease (CAD).

Show Full Article


Because CAD remains the leading cause of death worldwide, there is tremendous attention given to its modifiable risk factors. Estrogen protects women's cardiovascular systems before menopause, which helps explain why the incidence of CAD in premenopausal women is lower than in men. However, as women's estrogen levels decline during and after menopause, the incidence of CAD in postmenopausal women outpaces similarly aged men.

Obesity has long been known as a risk factor for CAD because it causes endothelial cell dysfunction, insulin resistance, and coronary atherosclerosis, among other problems. It also is often accompanied by other cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension and diabetes. In the past, it has been suggested that overall obesity (which is often defined by BMI) is a primary risk factor. Few studies have attempted to compare the effect of overall obesity versus central obesity, which is typically described by waist circumference and/or waist-to-hip ratio.

The results of this new study of nearly 700 Korean women, however, demonstrated that the presence of obstructive CAD was significantly higher in women with central obesity. No significant difference was identified based on BMI, indicating that overall obesity was not a risk factor for obstructive CAD. These results are especially relevant for postmenopausal women because menopause causes a change in body fat distribution, especially in the abdominal area.

Findings were published in the article "Association between obesity type and obstructive cardiovascular disease in stable symptomatic postmenopausal women: data from the KoRean wOmen'S chest pain rEgistry (KoROSE).

"The findings of this study are consistent with what we know about the detrimental effects of central obesity. Not all fat is the same, and central obesity is particularly dangerous because it is associated with risk for heart disease, the number one killer of women. Identifying women with excess abdominal fat, even with a normal BMI, is important so that lifestyle interventions can be implemented," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease

Excess body fat and increased weight cause several heart and blood vessel diseases, particularly narrowing of the aortic valve (AV) or stenosis, deep vein thrombosis, heart failure, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation ...

Apple-shaped Body Puts Postmenopausal Women at Risk of Heart Disease

Postmenopausal women who are apple-shaped, i.e. a higher proportion of fat is stored in the trunk rather than the thighs (pear-shaped) are at a greater risk of developing heart and blood vessel problems, even if they have a normal body mass index ...

Waist to Hip Ratio

Your waist to hip ratio indicates your body type (pear or apple) and determines your risks for heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and stroke.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

More News on:

Waist to Hip Ratio Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

Cell Suicide Linked to Brain Health and Food Security

Red Wine Improves Your Gut Health
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive