VR Improves Tolerance of Anaesthesia Procedures

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 2, 2019
Virtual reality sessions before and during locoregional anaesthesia for orthopaedic procedures were found to substantially reduce pain and the need for intravenous sedation, stated new research being presented at this year's Euroanaesthesia congress (the annual meeting of the European Society of Anaesthesiology) in Vienna, Austria (1-3 June).
"Given the immersive and distracting nature of the virtual reality experience, this technology has the ability to act as a preventive intervention transforming local anaesthesia into a less distressing and potentially pain-free medical procedure", says Dr Dragos Chirnoaga from CUB Erasmus Hospital, Brussels, Belgium who co-led the research. Along with many other procedures, having a local anaesthetic injection can be a stressful and painful experience, and it is often combined with intravenous sedation to help patients relax. However, the use of intravenous sedation is not without adverse effects such as headache, nausea, and drowsiness.

In this randomised trial, researchers tested the hypothesis that VRHD could reduce the requirement for intravenous sedation by at least 50% during local anaesthesia at CUB Erasmus Hospital.

They randomised 60 adults scheduled for orthopaedic surgery (shoulder, hand or knee surgeries) with locoregional anaesthesia into three groups. In the control group (20 patients), standard intravenous sedation during locoregional procedure was administered without VHRD; in the second group (20), VRHD was used during locoregional anaesthesia, and intravenous sedation was given if patients reported pain scores of greater than 3 out of 10; in the third group (20), VRHD before and during locoregional anaesthesia was used, and intravenous sedation given if patients reported pain scores greater than 3.

VRHD therapy consisted of wearing virtual reality goggles and headphones to watch relaxing video content of a submarine ride and life under the sea, with a calming voice guiding the journey and focused on slowing the patient's breathing rhythm.

Analyses showed that just 25% (5/20) of patients receiving VRHD during local anaesthesia required intravenous sedation, whilst only 10% (2/20) patients given VRHD both before and during locoregional anaesthesia needed further sedation.

Additionally, patients receiving VRHD showed similar comfort and satisfaction before and during the procedure as those given intravenous sedation (see table in link to abstract below). "Virtual reality hypnosis distraction is feasible, well tolerated, and liked by patients", says Dr Delphine Van Hecke from CUB Erasmus Hospital, Brussels who co-led the study. "While it is not clear exactly how virtual reality works to reduce anxiety and pain, it's thought that it creates a distraction that stops the mind feeling pain. Further studies should focus on other procedures suited for the use of VRHD, particularly its potential benefit in children as premedication or during low pain procedures."

Source: Eurekalert

Local Anaesthesia

Local anaesthesia is a type of anaesthesia generally used to block pain sensation only in a specific area of the body that needs to be anesthestized.

Anaesthesia - History

valuable information regarding the recent developments in the field of anesthesia

Virtual Reality Can Enhance Quality of Life for People with Dementia

Virtual reality (VR) technology can significantly improve the quality of life for people living with dementia enabling them to recall past memories, promote effective interactions with caregivers and reduce aggression.

Virtual Reality: New, Promising Tool for Reducing Fears and Phobia in Autism

Scientists used virtual reality environments to augment cognitive behavioral therapy for fears and phobias in autistic adults.

Anaesthesia - History and Origins

Anaesthesia has come a long way since the days of chloroform. It is much more safe today than it was a long time ago.

Dental Anesthesia

The advent of anesthesia may be regarded as a cornerstone in the development of modern dentistry.

General Anesthesia

General anesthesia is treatment with medications that induce a state of deep sleep and unconsciousness in the patient in order to be pain free during surgery.

Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia

Spinal anesthesia and epidural anesthesia are types of regional anesthesia in which when a drug is injected near the spinal cord, it numbs the whole area below the level of injection and thereby provides adequate pain relief for surgeries.

