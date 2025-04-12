VR Haptic Simulators Boost Dental Students’ Skills & Confidence

Virtual reality haptic simulators improve dental students' clinical readiness.
“Technology will never replace great teachers, but technology in the hands of great teachers is transformational.” – George Couros Experience the modern education system which dental students now access. Modern students of root canal therapy learn through a virtual environment which provides life-like realistic responses to their movements just like actual procedures. Professional dental education is transforming through the transition from conventional methods to virtual reality immersive haptic training systems . This technological evolution now changes how minds learn and individuals develop skills as it shapes their smiles.
Virtual Reality in DentistryTraditional preclinical dental education uses artificial teeth along with extracted teeth for training purposes however better simulation possibilities exist. Virtual reality haptic simulators offer virtual training environments that precisely duplicate clinical procedure sensations. This shift isn’t just high-tech hype — it’s a strategic move to boost skill-building while reducing the anxiety of first-time learners . The future is not only visual; its tangible.
Study Design and Student TransformationForty dental students received their training by participating in either traditional methods or in initial VR simulations. The participants who started training on simulators achieved better manual dexterity and received higher scoresaccording to educator and self-assessment evaluations. The systematic procedure showed VR introduction in early training creates better understanding of procedures alongside improved real-world achievements.
Students who used VR as practice experienced decreased stress levels and gained confidence prior to performing hands-on tasks.
Source-University of Eastern Finland