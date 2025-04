VR Haptic Simulators Boost Dental Students’ Skills & Confidence

Virtual reality haptic simulators improve dental students' clinical readiness.



‘Dental students trained with VR simulators perform significantly better and experience less stress than those using only traditional methods? #dentaltech #medindia ’

Advertisements

Virtual Reality in Dentistry

Advertisements

Study Design and Student Transformation

Advertisements

Confidence Soars- the Results

VR

Impact of the Haptic Virtual Reality Simulator on Dental Students' Psychomotor Skills in Preclinical Operative Dentistry- (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35076504/)

Experience the modern education system which dental students now access. Modern students of root canal therapy learn through a virtual environment which provides life-liketo their movements just like actual procedures. Professional dental education is transforming through the transition from conventional methods to virtual reality immersive haptic training systems . This technological evolution now changes how minds learn and individuals develop skills as it shapes their smiles.Traditional preclinical dental education uses artificial teeth along with extracted teeth for training purposes however better simulation possibilities exist. Virtual reality haptic simulators offer virtual training environments that precisely duplicate clinical procedure sensations. This shift isn’t just high-tech hype — it’s a strategic move to boostwhile reducing the anxiety of first-time learners . The future is not only visual; its tangible.Forty dental students received their training by participating in either traditional methods or in initial VR simulations. The participants who started training on simulators achieved better manual dexterity and receivedaccording to educator and self-assessment evaluations. The systematic procedure showed VR introduction in early training creates better understanding of procedures alongside improved real-world achievements.Students who used VR as practice experienced decreased stress levels and gained confidence prior to performing hands-on tasks. The anxiety levels of studentswhen they needed to work with artificial teeth yet remained higher for participants who did not experienceat first. By implementing technology correctly, institutions can train superior dentists who also develop into more composed and competent professionals.Source-University of Eastern Finland