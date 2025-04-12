About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

VR Haptic Simulators Boost Dental Students’ Skills & Confidence

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 12 2025 3:38 PM

Virtual reality haptic simulators improve dental students' clinical readiness.

VR Haptic Simulators Boost Dental Students’ Skills & Confidence
“Technology will never replace great teachers, but technology in the hands of great teachers is transformational.” – George Couros
Experience the modern education system which dental students now access. Modern students of root canal therapy learn through a virtual environment which provides life-like realistic responses to their movements just like actual procedures. Professional dental education is transforming through the transition from conventional methods to virtual reality immersive haptic training systems . This technological evolution now changes how minds learn and individuals develop skills as it shapes their smiles.


Enhanced Virtual Reality Walking With Tactile Senses
Enhanced Virtual Reality Walking With Tactile Senses
Learn about how synchronized foot vibrations and different postures enhance the virtual walking experience in VR for rehabilitation users.
Advertisements

Virtual Reality in Dentistry

Traditional preclinical dental education uses artificial teeth along with extracted teeth for training purposes however better simulation possibilities exist. Virtual reality haptic simulators offer virtual training environments that precisely duplicate clinical procedure sensations. This shift isn’t just high-tech hype — it’s a strategic move to boost skill-building while reducing the anxiety of first-time learners . The future is not only visual; its tangible.


Advertisements
Virtual Reality Goggles Provide New Horizons for Brain Research
Virtual Reality Goggles Provide New Horizons for Brain Research
The neural circuitry underlying human behavior can be carefully studied with the aid of virtual reality goggles that expose one to different surroundings.

Study Design and Student Transformation

Forty dental students received their training by participating in either traditional methods or in initial VR simulations. The participants who started training on simulators achieved better manual dexterity and received higher scoresaccording to educator and self-assessment evaluations. The systematic procedure showed VR introduction in early training creates better understanding of procedures alongside improved real-world achievements.


Advertisements
Virtual Reality's Insights into Human Brain Responses
Virtual Reality's Insights into Human Brain Responses
By modifying a commercial virtual reality headset, researchers can now measure brain activity and observe how individuals respond to cues, stressors, and external stimuli.

Confidence Soars- the Results

Students who used VR as practice experienced decreased stress levels and gained confidence prior to performing hands-on tasks. The anxiety levels of students decreased steeply when they needed to work with artificial teeth yet remained higher for participants who did not experience VR at first. By implementing technology correctly, institutions can train superior dentists who also develop into more composed and competent professionals.

References:
  1. Impact of the Haptic Virtual Reality Simulator on Dental Students' Psychomotor Skills in Preclinical Operative Dentistry- (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35076504/)


Source-University of Eastern Finland
Motion Sickness in Virtual Reality Games: Know Why Some People Experience It
Motion Sickness in Virtual Reality Games: Know Why Some People Experience It
New study highlighting the aftereffects of virtual reality for sensory perception, suggests a link between the susceptibility to cyber sickness and sensory reweighting.

Recommended Readings
Latest Medical Gadgets
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional