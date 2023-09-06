About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Volunteering and Fun Activities Enhance Quality of Life: Canadian Study

by Vishnu on June 9, 2023 at 1:02 PM
A recent study has shown that individuals who participated in volunteer work or engaged in recreational activities were more likely to maintain their overall health over a three-year study period. Additionally, they were less prone to experiencing physical, cognitive, mental, or emotional issues.

The researchers defined successful aging as freedom from any serious physical, cognitive, mental, or emotional conditions that prevent daily activities, as well as high levels of self-reported happiness, good physical health, and mental health. The researchers only included participants who were successfully aging at the start of the study. The goal was to see whether social participation was associated with the likelihood that they would maintain excellent health.

Who Gains More From Volunteering?

A new study reports that volunteering's health effect among older adults in the lowest wealth is stronger than for the highest wealth quintile of older adults.
Advertisement


Approximately 72% of these respondents who participated in volunteer or recreational activities at the start of the study were still aging successfully three years later. However, only two-thirds of those who were not participating in these activities were aging successfully at the end of the study. After taking into account a wide range of sociodemographic characteristics, the findings indicated that respondents who participated in recreational activities and volunteer or charity work were 15% and 17% more likely to maintain excellent health across the study, respectively.

"Although the study's observational nature prohibits the determination of causality, it makes intuitive sense that social activity is associated with successful aging," says first author, Mabel Ho, a doctoral candidate at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work (FIFSW) and the Institute of Life Course and Aging (1 Trusted Source
Is Social Participation Associated with Successful Aging among Older Canadians? Findings from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA)

Go to source). "Being socially active is important no matter how old we are. Feeling connected and engaged can boost our mood, reduce our sense of loneliness and isolation, and improve our mental health and overall health."

Positive News for Aging Adults and Their Families, Says Researcher

Some medical professionals are now prescribing social activities for their patients, called 'social prescribing', a non-pharmacological intervention that integrates primary care with community services. Social prescribing can be used to encourage older adults to engage in volunteering and recreational activities.
Top 7 Most Essential Anti-Aging Ingredients That Work

Anti-aging ingredients can prevent signs of aging such as wrinkles, dryness, and sagging of skin. Read about the best anti-aging ingredients that really work.
Advertisement

"It is encouraging that there are ways to support our physical, cognitive, mental, and emotional well-being as we age. This is wonderful news for older adults and their families who may anticipate that precipitous decline is inevitable with age," says senior author Esme Fuller-Thomson, Director of the Institute for Life Course & Aging and Professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work. "It is important for older adults, families, practitioners, policymakers, and researchers to work together to create an environment that supports a vibrant and healthy later life."

The modified concept of successful aging introduced in this study is more inclusive than earlier studies and encompasses both objective and subjective measures of optimal aging. Most previous research on successful aging classified those with any chronic health conditions as not "aging successfully". In the current study, respondents could still be classified as "aging successfully" if they had chronic illness, as long as they can engage in various daily activities and are free of disabling chronic pain. The revised definition also incorporates older adults' subjective perception of their aging process, physical health and mental health, as well as their self-reported emotional well-being such as happiness and life satisfaction. Most earlier studies had ignored the older adults' subjective experience of aging.

The study was published online this week, in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. It uses longitudinal data from the baseline wave (2011-2015) and the first follow-up wave (2015-2018) of data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA) to examine factors associated with optimal aging. The CLSA included 7,651 respondents who were aged 60 years or older at wave 2 who were in optimal health during the baseline wave of data collection. The sample was restricted to those who were in excellent health at baseline, which was only 45% of the respondents.

Reference :
  1. Is Social Participation Associated with Successful Aging among Older Canadians? Findings from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA) - (https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/20/12/6058)

Source: Eurekalert
Could Aging be Considered a Disease?

Aging is often a risk factor for disease, but could aging itself be considered a disease?
Advertisement

Role of Psychology in Cognitive Aging and Dementia Prevention

The journal Aging (Aging-US) released a new editorial paper titled "Cognitive aging and dementia prevention: the time for psychology?" in Volume 15, Issue 4.
Advertisement
Advertisement

