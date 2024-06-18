Children in the United States who identify as LGBTQ+ express that the sexual health education programs they are exposed to are inadequate in providing them with the necessary knowledge regarding their sexual well-being. Consequently, this lack of information may compel them to seek potentially harmful advice from alternative sources (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
US sexual health curriculum could force LGBTQ+ students to seek education outside of school, survey suggests
Go to source). A recent nationwide survey, which has undergone peer review, has unveiled that adolescents between the ages of 13 and 17 strongly feel that vital aspects related to sexual orientation and gender identity are being overlooked in sexual health education curricula.
'Despite the increasing acceptance and support for the LGBTQ community, a significant number of individuals still choose to keep their sexual orientation or gender identity hidden due to concerns of facing discrimination. The researchers leading the investigation state that incorporating essential topics into educational programs could be "life-saving". The study was released today in The Journal of Sex Research during the global celebration of Pride month.
The lead author Steven Hobaica, a clinical psychologist and Research Scientist at The Trevor Project, whose mission is to end suicide among LGBTQ+ young people stated, “The exclusion of LGBTQ+ students from the curricula may contribute to poor health outcomes in LGBTQ+ youth, with some research beginning to document these experiences and provide recommendations for curricula changes”.
Hobaica further added, “Addressing this negligence is urgent and could be life-saving.”
“Given the current political climate, with legislation attempting to exclude LGBTQ+ information in schools, we encourage policymakers to continue fighting for LGBTQ+ inclusion in curricula as a means to prevent health problems for a vulnerable group.”
The survey received responses from over 800 individuals, and a majority of them indicated the lack of LGBTQ+ content in their sexual health education. To gain knowledge about sexual health, most people relied on sources outside of school such as online platforms, friends, and their own experiences with sexual exploration. The researchers discovered that LGBTQ+ youth often have a preference for these external sources, which may not always provide accurate and reliable information.
In general, the participants expressed a sense of exclusion due to the curricula that focused solely on abstinence and religious beliefs, or included elements that were oppressive and suppressive. These elements could include derogatory comments about LGBTQ+ individuals or the omission of necessary LGBTQ+ content.
The co-author Dr. Erica Szkody, a Postdoctoral Research Associate, at the Lab for Scalable Mental Health at Northwestern University, stated, “LGBTQ+ youth expressed a strong desire to learn more about topics related to their sexual orientation and gender identity, highlighting a critical gap in existing curricula,”.
Szkody further stated, “Despite the well-known benefits of comprehensive sexual health education, the majority of school sexual health education curricula in the U.S. is non-comprehensive and excludes LGBTQ+ students.”
“Our analyses underscore the extent of this exclusion.”
The survey allowed LGBTQ+ youth to discuss their experiences openly and offer suggestions for improving sexual health education.
The following recommendations were provided:
- Sexual health education curricula should include increased LGBTQ+ content, along with comprehensive information on healthy and diverse relationships such as non-monogamy and polyamory, consent, safety in relationships, and communication skills.
- Establishing secure and encouraging environments, taking into account valid concerns regarding potential bullying incidents, as there have been reports of students mocking the material or using discriminatory language in the past.
- Revise sexual health education materials to incorporate LGBTQ+ lived experiences, history, and risk factors.
- Developing interventions that address the unique sexual health needs of the LGBTQ+ community.
- Enhancing the availability of accurate sexual health information for all individuals.
- Improve the accessibility of sexual health information through alternative channels, including online platforms and mobile apps.
One participant stated, “I wish I was taught about gay sex, sexual orientation, and all the other controversial topics that [are deemed] ‘grooming.’ When kids aren’t taught good sex ed, they learn how to do it in an unhealthy way from other sources like the internet or word of mouth. If we teach children about these topics, they’ll be safer when they become teenagers,”.
Another added: “I wish others understood that while the anatomy-related knowledge is important, we need sexual [health] education that is relevant to today’s world. This involves sexual [health] education [about] dangers and safety on the Internet, [same-sex/gender] relations, and education geared towards attraction and feelings rather than a lesson only [regarding] heterosexual procreation. I wish they took our real-life experiences and insecurities into account.”
One participant exclaimed, “It is NOT HARMFUL to talk about gender identity and sexuality with high schoolers. It SAVES LIVES.”
The authors hope their study outcome will make a valuable contribution towards a substantial change in policy, emphasizing the inclusion of LGBTQ+ youth, a community that is often neglected, in sexual health education.
Hobaica stated, “By including the voices of LGBTQ+ young people in curricula design, we can not only provide the necessary knowledge for youth to engage in healthy relationships and health behaviors, but also can contribute to a more accepting and equitable society for years to come,”.
Despite the inclusion of both quantitative and qualitative analyses in this study, and using a substantial national sample of LGBTQ+ youth, certain limitations were identified. The authors explained, “Given sample size constraints, we could not draw conclusions regarding recommendations from students with specific identities,”. The authors further stated future research could gather comparable data from even more extensive samples to enhance generalizability and facilitate comparisons.
To conclude, it is imperative for a change in policy towards incorporating LGBTQ+ youth in sexual health education. In due course, by integrating LGBTQ+ youth into educational programs, essential knowledge will be imparted to the neglected community and will create a future society that is more inclusive and fair.
