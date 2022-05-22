About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Voice Analysis App Predicts Worsening Heart Failure

by Colleen Fleiss on May 22, 2022 at 11:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Voice Analysis App Predicts Worsening Heart Failure

A voice analysis app used by patients suffering from heart failure identifies fluid in the lungs three weeks before an unexpected hospitalization or escalation in outpatient drug treatment.

The late breaking research is presented at Heart Failure 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 
Advertisement


"The current standard of care just isn't good enough for keeping patients with heart failure well and out of the hospital," said study author Professor William Abraham of The Ohio State University, Columbus, US. "The system tested in this study was able to predict 80% of worsening heart failure in advance, compared to a 10-20% success rate for daily weight monitoring shown in previous studies. In the future, speech analysis, together with other clinical information, could be used to modify treatments before a patient's condition deteriorates and thereby avoid hospital admission."

Currently, lung congestion is monitored by asking patients to weigh themselves every day and report any substantial gain. Patients are also requested to report worsening symptoms such as shortness of breath, needing to elevate the head at night to breath comfortably and sleep, and swelling in the feet or ankles.
Heart Failure Risk Rise in Obese Women With Late Menopause

Heart Failure Risk Rise in Obese Women With Late Menopause

How obesity affects the relationship between menopausal age and the future risk of developing heart failure is investigated in a new study.
Advertisement

Speech Analysis App Helps Predict Worsening Congestion in Heart Failure Patients

The speech analysis app used in the current study was previously shown to detect fluid in the lungs of patients hospitalized with acute heart failure. This study investigated its ability to predict worsening heart failure in patients living at home.

The study included 180 patients with heart failure taking guideline-recommended medications. At the beginning of the study, as a baseline measurement, participants recorded five sentences on a standard smartphone using the voice analysis app.

During the study period, every morning before breakfast patients recorded the same five sentences using the app. The app compared each day's recordings with the baseline versions and alerted research staff when it detected lung congestion. Professor Abraham explained: "The system sets a baseline for each individual patient during a period of stability. It then detects changes in speech over time that indicate fluid in the lungs."

The researchers examined whether the lung congestion alerts predicted heart failure events, defined as at least one worsening symptom which led to hospitalization or escalation in outpatient drug treatment. They did this by comparing the date of the alert with the dates of subsequent heart failure events. "True alerts" were those issued within a 31-day window before the heart failure event. "False alerts" were those issued outside of the 31-day window prior to an event.

Professor Abraham noted that a "true alert" would continue to be issued daily until the heart failure event occurred. He said: "In this study, the alerts were not acted upon by clinicians since the aim was to determine the diagnostic performance of the tool. In real life, notifications would be sent to the patient's physician until it was responded to. Here we followed patients longitudinally for worsening heart failure events and then looked to see if there was an alert prior to that event - i.e. a 'true alert'. If there was no alert then the system failed to predict the event. Alerts not followed by a worsening heart failure event were 'false alerts'."

During the study, patients provided recordings for an average of 512 days. A total of 49 heart failure events occurred in 37 patients, of which 39 (80%) were correctly predicted by the app and 10 (20%) were missed. True alerts were issued a median of 21 days before worsening symptoms. Each patient received a false alert every 4.8 months on average, resulting in an average of 2.5 erroneous warnings each year.

Professor Abraham said: "In this community-based study, a voice analysis app was able to predict most cases of worsening heart failure well in advance, with very few false alarms. Weight gain and symptoms occur too late to allow medical interventions that keep patients out of the hospital. Future studies will investigate whether changing patient management following an alert, for example by increasing the diuretic dose to get rid of excess fluid, can prevent hospitalizations."

Source: Eurekalert
An Active Heart - Animation

An Active Heart - Animation

The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.
Advertisement

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
Aortic Valve StenosisAortic Valve Stenosis
Congenital Heart DiseaseCongenital Heart Disease
Cough Symptom EvaluationCough Symptom Evaluation
Infective EndocarditisInfective Endocarditis
Laryngeal CancerLaryngeal Cancer
Mitral Valve ProlapseMitral Valve Prolapse
Pulmonary Arterial HypertensionPulmonary Arterial Hypertension
StatinsStatins
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Congenital Heart Disease Heart Healthy Heart Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Laryngeal Cancer Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Infective Endocarditis Cough Symptom Evaluation 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood - Sugar Chart Color Blindness Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Diaphragmatic Hernia Post-Nasal Drip Indian Medical Journals Find a Hospital Blood Pressure Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE