Vivek, Tamil Movie Comedian and Padma Shri Recipient Passes Away

According to the doctors, Vivek had complained to his family members about chest pain.Condoling his death, Telangana Governor and Lt.Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said Vivek through his comedy dialogues had spread good social messages and earned the sobriquet "Chinna Kalaivanar" or Little Kalaivanar (Late Tamil movie comedian N.S. Krishnan had the sobriquet Kalaivanar) and was also an environmentalist in planting lakhs of tree saplings.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami in his condolence message said that it was shocking to hear about the Vivek's death.With his incomparable service the passing away of Vivek is a big loss for the movie and the social service sectors, Palaniswami said.DMK President M.K. Stalin said that Vivek by his distinctive style offered comedy and social message.PMK Founder S. Ramadoss said that Vivek's death is unbelievable. He was socially and environmentally conscious and was instrumental in planting lakhs of tree saplings.Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader M.H. Jawahirullah in his condolence message said that Vivek had sowed good thoughts and constructive actions in people's minds.In a tweet Rajinikant said that he was greatly pained at close friend Vivek's death. He will not forget each and every day during the shooting of the movie Sivaji.Several movie actors and fans are paying homage to the mortal remains of Vivek at his residence here.Vivek born as Vivekanandan first joined Tamil Nadu government service and later switched over to the movie world.He made his debut in 1987 in the movie "Manathil Urudhi Vendum" directed by the late K. Balachander.Soon he was in great demand and has acted with top heroes like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Surya and others. He has acted in over 200 movies.Vivek was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Kalaivanar award from the Tamil Nadu government.Vivek an admirer of late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, under the Green Kalam project was instrumental in planting lakhs of tree saplings and also for mass campaigns for tree planting and environment protection.Source: IANS