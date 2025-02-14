Vitamin E Succinate Enhances Cancer Immunotherapy and Slows Tumor Growth

Vitamin E succinate has been shown to control tumor growth and improve immunotherapy response by targeting key factors involved in tumor progression.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Targeting DTX2/UFD1-mediated FTO degradation to regulate antitumor immunity



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

All cancers are triggered by altered genes. However, only 5 to 10% of cancers are actually hereditary. #medindia #cancer #genetics’

All cancers are triggered by altered genes. However, only 5 to 10% of cancers are actually hereditary. #medindia #cancer #genetics’

Advertisement

FTO Upregulation in Cancer

Advertisement

Vitamin E Succinate as FTO Degrader

Advertisement

Dual Interaction of Vitamin E Succinate

VES as a Potential Treatment for Immunotherapy-Resistant Cancers

Targeting DTX2/UFD1-mediated FTO degradation to regulate antitumor immunity - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2407910121)