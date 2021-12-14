Vitamin E may be a Jackpot of Anti-aging Treatment

Beauty and youthfulness is a desire that gradually misses their radiance over time, adding despair to many. However, recent scientific progress may hold the remedy to prevent aging.
Vitamin E — the wonder of the anti-aging treatment may solve the aging-related problems.
"Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can aid in the fight against free radicals, which are molecules that cause DNA damage in cells. It has the ability to prevent or reverse the damage caused by free radicals to cells. Vitamin E, as an antioxidant vitamin and oil, is commonly added to skincare products such as oils and moisturisers," says celebrity dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Dr. Niketa Sonavane.
Wonders of Vitamin E
Vitamin E is naturally present in skin, depending upon the skin types. However, with aging, even the production of vitamin E declines, similar to collagen.
"Vitamin E can seal small cracks in the skin's barrier, which can allow moisture to escape and leave the skin feeling tight and dry. A healthy skin barrier means plump, hydrated skin and less skin sensitivity. Products with vitamin E allow for much longer-lasting moisture retention between your skin cells than those that do not contain it," says Dr. Sonavane.
Hence, supplementing our skin with Vitamin E-enriched skincare products may thereby help increase its effectiveness and fight off various aging-related skin problems.
However, it is recommended that people with sensitive, oily, or acne-prone skin consult their dermatologist before getting on board with vitamin E supplements.
Source: Medindia