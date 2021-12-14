About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Vitamin E may be a Jackpot of Anti-aging Treatment

by Karishma Abhishek on December 14, 2021 at 9:38 AM
Font : A-A+

Vitamin E may be a Jackpot of Anti-aging Treatment

Beauty and youthfulness is a desire that gradually misses their radiance over time, adding despair to many. However, recent scientific progress may hold the remedy to prevent aging.

Vitamin E — the wonder of the anti-aging treatment may solve the aging-related problems.

Advertisement


"Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can aid in the fight against free radicals, which are molecules that cause DNA damage in cells. It has the ability to prevent or reverse the damage caused by free radicals to cells. Vitamin E, as an antioxidant vitamin and oil, is commonly added to skincare products such as oils and moisturisers," says celebrity dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Dr. Niketa Sonavane.

As we age, the body's normal functioning becomes disrupted and a special ingredient called collagen (retains the youthfulness of our skin) declines in production. This results in age-related skin changes like loss of elasticity, and wrinkles.
Advertisement

Wonders of Vitamin E

Vitamin E is naturally present in skin, depending upon the skin types. However, with aging, even the production of vitamin E declines, similar to collagen.

"Vitamin E can seal small cracks in the skin's barrier, which can allow moisture to escape and leave the skin feeling tight and dry. A healthy skin barrier means plump, hydrated skin and less skin sensitivity. Products with vitamin E allow for much longer-lasting moisture retention between your skin cells than those that do not contain it," says Dr. Sonavane.

Hence, supplementing our skin with Vitamin E-enriched skincare products may thereby help increase its effectiveness and fight off various aging-related skin problems.

However, it is recommended that people with sensitive, oily, or acne-prone skin consult their dermatologist before getting on board with vitamin E supplements.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Be Cautious of COVID – 19 If You Have a Runny Nose
Bupropion May Not Improve Sexual Desire in Cancer Survivors >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Health Benefits of Microgreens
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Anti-ageing and Benefits of Red Wine Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You 

Recommended Reading
Top 10 Health Benefits of Vitamin E for Skin, Hair and Eye
Top 10 Health Benefits of Vitamin E for Skin, Hair and Eye
Start eating Vitamin E rich foods such as nuts and oilseeds, whole grains and green leafy ......
Vitamin E
Vitamin E
Vitamin E is a fat soluble vitamin with antioxidant properties. Naturally found in some foods and .....
Fatty Foods Essential for Vitamin E Absorption, but Not Right Away
Fatty Foods Essential for Vitamin E Absorption, but Not Right Away
Vitamin E is fat-soluble. Hence, you don't have to consume fatty foods along with it for the body ....
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine
Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine
Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the .....
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth exp...
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calci...
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cob...
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in ...
Vitamin B9
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms ...
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms o...
Vitamin Supplements
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12....
Vitamin-F
Vitamin-F
Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close