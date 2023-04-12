About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Vitamin D Supplements Fail to Prevent Child Bone Fractures

by Colleen Fleiss on December 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM
Vitamin D Supplements Fail to Prevent Child Bone Fractures

A large clinical trial involving over 8,000 children suggests that vitamin D supplements do not enhance bone strength or lower the risk of fractures in kids with a vitamin deficiency.

Around one-third of children have at least one fracture before the age of 18. This is a major global health issue, as childhood fractures can lead to life years of disability and/or poor quality of life. The findings, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, challenges widely held perceptions relating to the effects of vitamin D on bone health.

"Vitamin D Supplementation's Surprising Impact on Fracture Risk in Children

"The absence of any effect of sustained, generous vitamin D supplementation on fracture risk or bone strength in vitamin D deficient children is striking," said Dr. Ganmaa Davaasambuu, Associate Professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health."In adults, vitamin D supplementation works best for fracture prevention when calcium is given at the same time -- so the fact that we did not offer calcium alongside vitamin D to trial participants may explain the null findings from this study," Davaasambuu added.

Fracture

Fracture


A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.
Advertisement


Researchers from Queen Mary University of London and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health conducted the trial on children from Mongolia -- a setting with a particularly high fracture burden and where vitamin D deficiency is highly prevalent. Over the course of three years, 8,851 schoolchildren aged 6-13 living in Mongolia received a weekly oral dose of vitamin D supplementation.

About 95.5 percent of participants had vitamin D deficiency at baseline, and study supplements were highly effective in boosting vitamin D levels into the normal range. However, they had no effect on fracture risk or on bone strength, measured in a subset of 1,438 participants using quantitative ultrasound.

The findings are likely to prompt scientists, doctors and public health specialists to re-consider the effects of vitamin D supplements on bone health.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D Deficiency


Vitamin D the sunshine vitamin is essential for strong bones. Vitamin D deficiency is reportedly increasing worldwide and cause bone pain and muscle weakness.
Advertisement

Vitamin Deficiency Calculator

Vitamin Deficiency Calculator


Vitamin deficiency is one of the major factors causing various diseases and conditions. Use this tool to know the vitamin that is deficient for any particular disease or condition.
Advertisement
Quiz on Fractures

Quiz on Fractures


A fracture, or a broken bone, is a common consequence of falls and motor vehicle accidents. The following quiz will help you to have a better understanding of the different types, causes and treatments of fractures. Take this quiz to find out how much you already know about fractures.
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''''required'''' nutrients. Calcium is ...
Dandy Walker Syndrome

Dandy Walker Syndrome

Dandy-Walker syndrome is a brain malformation with symptoms of increased intracranial pressure like vomiting, ...
Fracture of Knee Cap

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by ...
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones ...
Rickets

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets
Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. ...
Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain ...
Vitamin B9

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of ...
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of ...
Vitamin Supplements

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest ...

Latest Child Health News

Innate Harmonies: Newborns Sense Musical Beats

Innate Harmonies: Newborns Sense Musical Beats

Gaining deeper understanding of early perception is crucial for unraveling infant cognition and understanding how musical abilities impact early development.
Vitamin B-12 in Breast Milk Promotes Baby's Brain Health

Vitamin B-12 in Breast Milk Promotes Baby's Brain Health

Prenatal and postnatal B-12 vitamins increase the micro-nutrients in breast milk to support the development of the baby's brain.
Group B Streptococcus Threat to Newborns

Group B Streptococcus Threat to Newborns

The presence of Streptococcus in the placenta was associated with a two- to three-fold increase in the probability of neonatal unit admission.
Can Maternal Discrimination Influence Baby's Brain Development?

Can Maternal Discrimination Influence Baby's Brain Development?

Facing discrimination and acculturating during pregnancy could not only affect the mother but also potentially harm the baby's brain health.
Respiratory Infections Spike Among Kids in China

Respiratory Infections Spike Among Kids in China

A number of pathogens are to blame for the rise in childhood acute respiratory diseases, according to Chinese health officials.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Vitamin D Supplements Fail to Prevent Child Bone Fractures Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests