Vitamin D Supplements Fail to Prevent Child Bone Fractures

A large clinical trial involving over 8,000 children suggests that vitamin D supplements do not enhance bone strength or lower the risk of fractures in kids with a vitamin deficiency.



Around one-third of children have at least one fracture before the age of 18. This is a major global health issue, as childhood fractures can lead to life years of disability and/or poor quality of life. The findings, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, challenges widely held perceptions relating to the effects of vitamin D on bone health.

"Vitamin D Supplementation's Surprising Impact on Fracture Risk in Children

"The absence of any effect of sustained, generous vitamin D supplementation on fracture risk or bone strength in vitamin D deficient children is striking," said Dr. Ganmaa Davaasambuu, Associate Professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health."In adults, vitamin D supplementation works best for fracture prevention when calcium is given at the same time -- so the fact that we did not offer calcium alongside vitamin D to trial participants may explain the null findings from this study," Davaasambuu added.