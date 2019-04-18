medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Vitamin D Study Throws Light on Immune System Effects

by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 18, 2019 at 6:13 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mechanism of how vitamin D affects body's immune system and how it influences the susceptibility to certain autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS) has been identified by the team of researchers of the University of Edinburgh.
Vitamin D Study Throws Light on Immune System Effects
Vitamin D Study Throws Light on Immune System Effects

Vitamin D is produced by the body in response to sunlight and is often lauded for its health benefits. Researchers found it also affects key cells of the immune system.

This discovery might explain how vitamin D regulates immune reactions that have been implicated in MS.

In healthy people, T cells play a crucial role in helping to fight infections. In people with autoimmune diseases, however, they can start to attack the body's own tissues.

By studying cells from mice and people, the researchers found vitamin D caused dendritic cells of immune system to produce more of a molecule called CD31 on their surface and that this hindered the activation of T cells.

The team observed how CD31 prevented the two cell types from making a stable contact - an essential part of the activation process - and the resulting immune reaction was far reduced.

Researchers say the findings shed light on how vitamin D deficiency may regulate the immune system and influence susceptibility to autoimmune diseases.

The study, published in Frontiers in Immunology, was funded by the Medical Research Council, Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, Natural Environment Research Council and Wellcome.

Professor Richard Mellanby, of the University of Edinburgh's Centre for Inflammation Research, said: "Low vitamin D status has long being implicated as a significant risk factor for the development of several autoimmune diseases. Our study reveals one way in which vitamin D metabolites can dramatically influence the immune system."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Sunlight: An Important Source of Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential vitamin necessary for the development of bones. Sunlight helps the body to produce vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency results in rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Rickets Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Immunisation Myasthenia Gravis 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Rambutan

Safe & Effective Method to Help HIV Infected Couples Conceive

"Reverse Engineered" Brain Cancer Cells Useful for Identifying New Drug Targets
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive