by Anjanee Sharma on  January 30, 2021 at 3:42 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Vitamin D May Fight COVID-19
Vitamin D is essential for our health. Research conducted recently suggests that it may also give protection against COVID-19.

Kristin Gustashaw, a clinical dietitian, states that a large percentage of the population has suboptimal vitamin D levels, leading to symptoms of COVID-19 such as fatigue, tiredness, hair loss, delayed wound healing, decreased immune health, muscle pain, and more.

"Part of the difficulty of maintaining vitamin D levels is because there are not a large variety of foods that contain much Vitamin D," Gustashaw added.

Vitamin D can be obtained from some foods, supplements, and sunshine. Food sources are egg yolks, milk, cheese, beef or calf liver, and certain fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines. Other foods like cereals, bread, soy milk, and orange juice are fortified with vitamin D.

It is recommended that people get out in the morning sun for at least 15 to 30 minutes a day. However, they should also get a constant source of Vitamin D from their diet and supplementation.

The minimum level of Vitamin D required each day is600 IU for adults and 800 IU for age 70 and plus. Children require 600 IU each day, while infants till the age of 12 months require 400 IU/day.

Vitamin D levels can be determined through a blood test. Experts recommend talking to your health care provider or dietitian if your levels are low to boost your intake.

Certain medications such as steroids, cholestyramine, phenobarbital, and phenytoin can affect the absorption of Vitamin D.

Even though vitamin D toxicity is rare, in some cases, excess amounts of vitamin D can lead to calcification of soft tissues throughout the body, including in coronary vessels and heart valves, cardiac arrhythmias, renal failure and even death.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Link between Statins and Vitamin D
Statins, the cholesterol-lowering medications, and vitamin D appear to complement each other's effects.
READ MORE
Medical Management of Vitamin Deficiencies
Vitamins are essential for our body to grow and develop normally. Vitamin deficiencies are widespread. Understand the role of dietary sources in vitamin deficiency prevention.
READ MORE
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.
READ MORE
Dandy Walker Syndrome
Dandy-Walker syndrome is a brain malformation with symptoms of increased intracranial pressure like vomiting, convulsive seizures, unsteadiness and lack of muscle coordination.
READ MORE
Rickets
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets
READ MORE
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.
READ MORE
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.
READ MORE
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp
READ MORE
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.
READ MORE
Vitamin-F
Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsRicketsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-FDandy Walker SyndromeUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health