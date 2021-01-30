Vitamin D May Fight COVID-19

‘Suboptimal vitamin D levels lead to symptoms of COVID-19 such as fatigue, tiredness, hair loss, delayed wound healing, decreased immune health, muscle pain, and more.’

Source: Medindia

Vitamin D is essential for our health. Research conducted recently suggests that it may also give protection against COVID-19.Kristin Gustashaw, a clinical dietitian, states that a large percentage of the population has suboptimal vitamin D levels, leading to symptoms of COVID-19 such as fatigue, tiredness, hair loss, delayed wound healing, decreased immune health, muscle pain, and more.Gustashaw added.Vitamin D can be obtained from some foods, supplements, and sunshine. Food sources are egg yolks, milk, cheese, beef or calf liver, and certain fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines. Other foods like cereals, bread, soy milk, and orange juice are fortified with vitamin D.It is recommended that people get out in the morning sun for at least 15 to 30 minutes a day. However, they should also get a constant source of Vitamin D from their diet and supplementation.The minimum level of Vitamin D required each day is600 IU for adults and 800 IU for age 70 and plus. Children require 600 IU each day, while infants till the age of 12 months require 400 IU/day.Vitamin D levels can be determined through a blood test. Experts recommend talking to your health care provider or dietitian if your levels are low to boost your intake.Certain medications such as steroids, cholestyramine, phenobarbital, and phenytoin can affect the absorption of Vitamin D.Even though vitamin D toxicity is rare, in some cases, excess amounts of vitamin D can lead to calcification of soft tissues throughout the body, including in coronary vessels and heart valves, cardiac arrhythmias, renal failure and even death.