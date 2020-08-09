by Iswarya on  September 8, 2020 at 12:39 PM Research News
Vitamin D Levels in Blood Could Predict Future Health Risks and Death
Free, precursor vitamin D form found circulating in the bloodstream is a more reliable predictor of future health and disease risk, compared to often measured total vitamin D, according to a new study. The findings of the study are being presented at e-ECE 2020.

Since vitamin D deficiency is linked to multiple severe health conditions as we get older, this study suggests that more probe into vitamin D levels and their connection to poor health could be a promising area for further research.

Vitamin D deficiency is common in Europe, particularly in old age people. It has been tied to a higher risk of developing many aging-related diseases, like cancer, heart disease, and osteoporosis. However, there are various forms of vitamin D in the body, but it is the total amount of these metabolites that are usually used to assess the vitamin D status of an individual.


The active form of vitamin D 1,25-dihydroxy vitamin D is obtained from converting the prohormone, 25-dihydroxy vitamin D. Only a very tiny fraction is free to be biologically active as over 99 percent of all vitamin D metabolites in the blood is bound to proteins. Hence the free, active forms could be a better predictor of current and future health.

