Vitamin D Levels in Blood Could Predict Future Health Risks and Death

Vitamin D deficiency is common in Europe, particularly in old age people. It has been tied to a higher risk of developing many aging-related diseases, like cancer, heart disease, and osteoporosis. However, there are various forms of vitamin D in the body, but it is the total amount of these metabolites that are usually used to assess the vitamin D status of an individual.
The active form of vitamin D 1,25-dihydroxy vitamin D is obtained from converting the prohormone, 25-dihydroxy vitamin D. Only a very tiny fraction is free to be biologically active as over 99 percent of all vitamin D metabolites in the blood is bound to proteins. Hence the free, active forms could be a better predictor of current and future health.
Source: Medindia