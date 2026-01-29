REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Vitamin D Levels Doubled in Milk to Help Change Teen Health Across Canada

by Nadine on Jan 29 2026 10:34 AM

New Canadian rules double vitamin D in milk, aiming to boost winter intake, support bones, immunity, and mood, especially for teens who often fall short.

Vitamin D Levels Doubled in Milk to Help Change Teen Health Across Canada
Canada’s updated fortification rules are expected to nearly double vitamin D intake, helping address widespread winter shortages, especially among teenagers (1 Trusted Source
Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations (Nutrition Symbols, Other Labelling Provisions, Vitamin D and Hydrogenated Fats or Oils

Go to source).
It’s mid-winter, and you might find yourself wondering why your mood feels low. You are not alone. That dip in how you feel could be linked to a shortage of a nutrient often called the sunshine vitamin: vitamin D.

Health Canada reports that one in five Canadians are not getting enough vitamin D. While most children under age 11 meet their needs, intake drops once they reach their teenage years.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, new regulations require some milk products to contain almost twice as much added vitamin D as before. This means you will likely get more vitamin D through your diet, but there are additional ways to boost levels if you feel that may still not be enough.


Your Complete Guide to Beating Vitamin D Deficiency
Your Complete Guide to Beating Vitamin D Deficiency
What are the dangers of vitamin D deficiency? Weak bones, low immunity and more. Learn natural ways to boost your vitamin D!

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Vitamin D in milk jumped from 2.3 to 5 micrograms per cup, and Health Canada expects intake to nearly double. #vitamind #winterhealth #medindia

Vitamin D Role in Everyday Body Functions

Vitamin D is a nutrient, or chemical compound, found in foods we eat. Registered dietitian Katheryn Iu explains that vitamin D works like a “super helper” in the body. She says many everyday body processes depend on having adequate levels of this vitamin.

It supports key functions such as:
  • Bone and teeth health
  • Immune defenses that help fight germs
  • Muscle stamina
  • Brain health, hormones, and even mood

Vitamin D Rich Foods for Vegetarians
Vitamin D Rich Foods for Vegetarians
If you are a vegetarian, this is your guide to getting your dose of vitamin D

Sunshine Vitamin Absorption in Winter Months

You may have heard vitamin D called the sunshine vitamin. That nickname comes from its special absorption process. When skin is exposed to ultraviolet B rays from sunlight, the body converts them into a form of vitamin D that circulates throughout the system.

In Canada, however, winter brings far less sunlight, making natural production harder, particularly for teenagers who spend less time outdoors than younger children.

“The reality is we live in Canada,” said Brenda Hartman, a nutritional sciences professor at Western University in London, Ontario.

“We do not make vitamin D from the sun, you know, six to eight months of the year.” For that reason, she supports Health Canada’s move to raise vitamin D levels in commonly consumed products.


Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency
Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin D, the unique sunshine vitamin Vitamin D or sunshine vitamin is important for bone health. It is unique since it is made in the skin when sunlight (ultraviolet rays) falls on the skin. Test your knowledge on vitamin D ...

Health Canada Fortification Rules and Daily Intake Targets

The amount of vitamin D needed varies by age. Health Canada advises that children and teenagers ages nine to 18 should get 600 International Units per day, with an upper limit of 4,000 International Units.

Starting Dec. 31, 2025, Health Canada introduced rules requiring companies to double, or more than double, the vitamin D added to cow’s milk, goat’s milk, margarine, and milk alternatives.

This approach is not new. For decades, certain foods have been required to contain added vitamin D. Under the updated rules, a cup of milk increased from about 2.3 micrograms of vitamin D to five micrograms. One cup now provides roughly 200 International Units.

Health Canada said it expects overall vitamin D intake among Canadians to approximately double because of these changes.


Vitamin D: Who Needs It and When It Truly Helps
Vitamin D: Who Needs It and When It Truly Helps
Vitamin D may offer specific benefits, but routine use isn't needed for everyone.

Low Vitamin D Signs and Practical Ways to Boost Levels

Iu notes that people may not realize they are low in vitamin D until symptoms appear. Possible signs include feeling low, muscle weakness, fatigue, and getting sick more often. In rare and severe situations, weak or softened bones, known as rickets, may develop (2Why youâ€™re now getting more vitamin D in your milk and margarine

Go to source).

If you are worried about your vitamin D levels, Iu recommends speaking with your health care provider rather than turning to social media for guidance.

“I always want to emphasize there is no such thing as perfect eating,”; Iu also suggests several ways to raise vitamin D levels. She advises spending time outdoors on sunny days. You can also eat vitamin D–rich foods such as fish, eggs, milk, or fortified milk alternatives, drink some fortified orange juices, or consider supplements like vitamin D drops.

If you are concerned about getting too much, that is unlikely. To exceed the daily recommended amount for teenagers, “you would have to drink like 20 cups of milk,” Iu said.

In conclusion, Canada’s updated fortification rules are designed to significantly raise vitamin D intake, offering extra support for bones, immunity, muscles, and mood, especially during long winters when natural sunlight is limited and teenagers often fall short.

References:
  1. Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations (Nutrition Symbols, Other Labelling Provisions, Vitamin D and Hydrogenated Fats or Oils): SOR/2022-168 - (https://gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2022/2022-07-20/html/sor-dors168-eng.html )
  2. Why you’re now getting more vitamin D in your milk and margarine (https://www.cbc.ca/kidsnews/post/why-youre-now-getting-more-vitamin-d-in-your-milk-and-margarine )

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All

⬆️