Vitamin D, Fish Oil Don't Reduce Atrial Fibrillation Risk

Past data from observational investigations have been contradictory, leaving both patients and clinicians uncertain on atrial fibrillation prevention recommendations with these supplements."This is the first large-scale study that led us to a conclusive result," stated Albert.Results are based on a randomized clinical trial involving over 25,000 men and women from all over the US without a history of atrial fibrillation. During more than five years, 900, or 3.6 percent, of participants were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.There were no statistically notable differences between the participants assigned to take vitamin D or fish oil supplements, and the participants were assigned to take a placebo.Atrial fibrillation conditions can lead to clotting inside the heart's atrium chamber, and clots can then go from the heart to the brain, causing a stroke. Atrial fibrillation can also weaken the heart's bottom chamber, resulting in the fluid buildup or heart failure. Mainly, it often results in significant symptoms that can negatively affect one's quality of life.While this research is essential in educating patients about effective preventive measures, Albert highlights the need for more research to avoid the condition."Although these two supplements do not prevent atrial fibrillation, recent researches have suggested that lifestyle modifications like maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood pressure, and moderating alcohol intake may reduce the risk of atrial fibrillation," stated Albert. "We need to continue to teach the public on ways to reduce their risk as well as search for innovative ways to prevent this condition."Source: Medindia