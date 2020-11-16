by Iswarya on  November 16, 2020 at 12:21 PM Heart Disease News
Vitamin D, Fish Oil Don't Reduce Atrial Fibrillation Risk
Neither omega-3 fatty acids nor vitamin D found in fish oil could prevent the atrial fibrillation development, a potentially serious heart rhythm disturbance, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.

"Our trial results do not support taking vitamin D or fish oil supplements to prevent atrial fibrillation," stated Christine M. Albert, MD, MPH, the study's lead author and chair of the Department of Cardiology in the Smidt Heart Institute. She presented the research at the late-breaking science session.

"However, these supplements also did not raise the risk of atrial fibrillation, which is good news for people taking them for other health conditions."


Past data from observational investigations have been contradictory, leaving both patients and clinicians uncertain on atrial fibrillation prevention recommendations with these supplements.

"This is the first large-scale study that led us to a conclusive result," stated Albert.

Results are based on a randomized clinical trial involving over 25,000 men and women from all over the US without a history of atrial fibrillation. During more than five years, 900, or 3.6 percent, of participants were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

There were no statistically notable differences between the participants assigned to take vitamin D or fish oil supplements, and the participants were assigned to take a placebo.

Atrial fibrillation conditions can lead to clotting inside the heart's atrium chamber, and clots can then go from the heart to the brain, causing a stroke. Atrial fibrillation can also weaken the heart's bottom chamber, resulting in the fluid buildup or heart failure. Mainly, it often results in significant symptoms that can negatively affect one's quality of life.

While this research is essential in educating patients about effective preventive measures, Albert highlights the need for more research to avoid the condition.

"Although these two supplements do not prevent atrial fibrillation, recent researches have suggested that lifestyle modifications like maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood pressure, and moderating alcohol intake may reduce the risk of atrial fibrillation," stated Albert. "We need to continue to teach the public on ways to reduce their risk as well as search for innovative ways to prevent this condition."



