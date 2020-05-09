Vitamin D Deficiency may Increase the Risk of Contracting COVID-19

The research team studied 489 UChicago Medicine patients whose vitamin D level was measured within a year before being tested for COVID-19. Patients who had vitamin D deficiency (< 20ng/ml) that was not treated were almost twice as likely to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus compared to patients who had sufficient levels of the vitamin.The study, Association of Vitamin D Status and Other Clinical Characteristics With COVID-19 Test Results, was published in. Findings were previously reported on, a preprint server for the health sciences."Understanding whether treating Vitamin D deficiency changes COVID-19 risk could be of great importance locally, nationally and globally," Meltzer said. "Vitamin D is inexpensive, generally very safe to take, and can be widely scaled."Researchers stress the importance of experimental studies to assess if vitamin D supplementation can reduce the risk, and potentially severity, of COVID-19.They also highlight the need for studies of what methods for vitamin D supplementation may be more reliable in specific populations. They have initiated several clinical trials at UChicago Medicine and with partners locally.Source: Eurekalert