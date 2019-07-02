Vitamin D can pack a punch when it comes to drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB), it has been found to aid the clearance of TB bacteria from the lungs of people with multi-drug resistant TB.

Vitamin D Could Aid In Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment

‘Vitamin D Aids the immune system to clear the lethal drug-resistant TB strain from the lungs.’

Lead researcher Professor Adrian Martineau from the Queen Mary University of London said: "Multi-drug resistant TB is on the rise globally. It's notoriously difficult to treat, and it carries a much worse prognosis than standard TB."Our study raises the possibility that vitamin D - which is very safe and inexpensive - could benefit this hard-to-treat group of patients by taking a novel approach to their treatment.- an arms race that is proving hard for us to win."The World Health Organisation estimates that 10.0 million people developed active tuberculosis in 2017 and that 1.6 million people died of this disease. Multi-drug resistant (MDR) TB is caused by bacteria that are resistant to treatment with at least two of the most powerful first-line anti-TB drugs, causing around 500,000 cases and 150,000 deaths per year worldwide. Existing antibiotic treatments for MDR TB are lengthy, costly and often toxic due to their serious side effects.Vitamin D has shown potential in boosting the immune system, but randomized controlled trials of vitamin D in TB treatment have yielded conflicting results.In the new study, published in European Respiratory Journal, the research team pooled data from 1,850 TB patients who took part in clinical trials of vitamin D in eight countries (the UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Mongolia, Republic of Georgia and Guinea Bissau). They then ran an analysis to see whether there were particular groups of patients who responded better to vitamin D than others.The vitamin D supplementation was also found to be safe at the doses administered, with no links to serious adverse events.The researchers caution that the analysis is not sufficient on its own to justify a clinical recommendation of the use of vitamin D in the treatment of MDR TB, as it is based on a relatively small number of participants. However, they sayThe findings add to a growing list of health benefits for the 'sunshine vitamin'. While vitamin D is best known for its effects on bone health, previous studies by Queen Mary researchers have revealed its role in protecting against colds, flu, asthma attacks, and last month, that it can protect COPD patients from deadly lung attacks.Source: Eurekalert