by Iswarya on  May 13, 2020 at 1:49 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Vitamin D can Impact COVID-19 Mortality, Irish Researchers Urge Guidelines Change
New study call on the Irish Government to change vitamin D supplement recommendations after the research revealed it is likely to reduce serious coronavirus complications. The findings of the study are published in the Irish Medical Journal.

A new publication from Dr. Eamon Laird and Professor Rose Anne Kenny, School of Medicine, and the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA), in collaboration with Professor Jon Rhodes at University of Liverpool, highlights the association between vitamin D levels and mortality from COVID-19.

The authors of the article analyzed all European adult population studies, completed since 1999, which measured vitamin D and compared vitamin D and death rates from COVID-19.


Vitamin D is produced in the skin from UVB sunlight exposure and is transported to the liver and then the kidney where it is changed into an active hormone that increases calcium transport from food in the gut and ensures calcium is adequate to keep the skeleton strong and free of osteoporosis.

But vitamin D can also support the immune system through a number of immune pathways involved in fighting SARS2COV. Many recent studies confirm the pivotal role of vitamin D in viral infections.

This study shows that counter-intuitively, countries at a lower latitude and typically sunny countries, such as Spain and Northern Italy, had low concentrations of vitamin D and high rates of vitamin D deficiency. These countries also experienced the highest infection and death rates in Europe.

The northern latitude countries of Norway, Finland, and Sweden, have higher vitamin D levels despite less UVB sunlight exposure because supplementation and fortification of foods are more common. These Nordic countries have lower COVID-19 infection and death rates. The correlation between low vitamin D levels and death from COVID-19 is statistically significant.

The authors propose that, whereas optimizing vitamin D levels will certainly benefit bone and muscle health, the data suggests that it is also likely to reduce serious COVID-19 complications. This may be because vitamin D is important in regulation and suppression of the inflammatory cytokine response, which causes the severe consequences of COVID-19 and 'acute respiratory distress syndrome' associated with ventilation and death.

Professor Rose Anne Kenny said:

"In England, Scotland and Wales, public health bodies have revised recommendations since the COVID-19 outbreak. Recommendations now state that all adults should take at least 400 IU vitamin D daily. Whereas there are currently no results from randomized controlled trials to conclusively prove that vitamin D beneficially affects COVID-19 outcomes, there is strong circumstantial evidence of associations between vitamin D and the severity of COVID-19 responses, including death."

"This study further confirms this association. We call on the Irish government to update guidelines as a matter of urgency and encourage all adults to take supplements during the COVID-19 crisis. Deficiency is frequent in Ireland. Deficiency is most prevalent with age, obesity, in men, in ethnic minorities, in people with diabetes, hypertension, and in nursing homes."

Dr. Eamon Laird added:

"Here, we see observational evidence of a link of vitamin D with mortality. Optimizing vitamin D intake to public health guidelines will certainly have benefits for overall health and support immune function. Research like this is still exploratory, and we need further trials to have concrete evidence on the level of vitamin D that is needed for optimal immune function. However, studies like this also remind us how low our vitamin D status is in the population (even in sunny countries) and adds further weight to some sort of mandatory vitamin D fortification policy. If the Nordic countries are allowed to do this, there is no reason Ireland, the UK or rest of Europe can't either."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus
India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ...
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.
READ MORE
Dandy Walker Syndrome
Dandy-Walker syndrome is a brain malformation with symptoms of increased intracranial pressure like vomiting, convulsive seizures, unsteadiness and lack of muscle coordination.
READ MORE
Rickets
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets
READ MORE
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.
READ MORE
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.
READ MORE
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp
READ MORE
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.
READ MORE
Vitamin-F
Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsRicketsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-FDandy Walker SyndromeUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health