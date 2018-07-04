A novel blood test developed helps diagnose and treat bipolar disorder in children early and accurately, reveals a new study.

Vitamin D Blood Test Can Detect Bipolar Disorder in Kids Early

‘Vitamin D-binding protein is a potential diagnostic target that helps in detecting bipolar disorder in kids early.’

