Vitamin B3 can Revitalize Energy Metabolism in Muscle Disease

‘Vitamin B3 forms have emerged as potent boosters of energy metabolism.’

In the current publication, a collaborative team of investigators led by academy professor Anu Suomalainen-Wartiovaara and academy research fellow Eija Pirinen report lowered NAD+ levels in both blood and muscle of mitochondrial myopathy patients."The disease is characterized by progressive muscle weakness, exercise intolerance, and cramps. Currently, no treatments that would slow down disease progression exist", says Suomalainen-Wartiovaara.Pirinen and colleagues report that niacin treatment efficiently increased blood NAD+ both in patients and healthy subjects. Niacin restored NAD+ in the muscle of the patients to the normal level and improved strength of large muscles and mitochondrial oxidative capacity. Overall metabolism shifted towards that of normal subjects.The results of this open pilot study revealed that niacin is a promising treatment option for mitochondrial myopathy. The authors emphasize, however, that niacin and NAD+ are efficient metabolic modifiers and niacin treatment should be cautiously applied only when NAD deficiency is detected for example in the patient's blood."Our results are a proof-of-principle that NAD+ deficiency exists in humans and that NAD+ boosters can delay the progression of mitochondrial muscle disease," Suomalainen-Wartiovaara comments."The study is a significant leap in the development of targeted therapy options for energy metabolic diseases," Suomalainen-Wartiovaara continues.