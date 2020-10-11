by Colleen Fleiss on  November 10, 2020 at 11:46 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Vitamin B12 is Well Supplemented in Vegan and Mixed Diets
New study has assessed the differences between vegan and mixed diets. The study was carried out by the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment.

There was no significant difference with regard to vitamin B12, which was present in approximately the same amount in the blood of both groups. Since vitamin B12 is taken up almost exclusively by animal food, the supply of participants following a vegan diet could be due to the intake via dietary supplements.

"This study makes it possible to compare a vegan diet with a mixed diet with regard to a variety vitamins and trace elements," says BfR President Professor Dr. Dr. Andreas Hensel. "Both diets investigated revealed a lack of iodine. However, the shortage is clearly more distinct in the vegan variant."


In the RBVD study, the BfR research team analysed blood and urine samples and evaluated lifestyle questionnaires and dietary protocols. Of those participating (18 women and men respectively per group aged 30-60 years), almost all those following a vegan diet and one third following a mixed diet took different food supplements.

The study results were particularly noteworthy with regard to the trace element iodine. Iodine excretion measured in urine samples provides information on how well the body is supplied with the trace element. The majority of the participants had a deficiency.

The deficiency was significantly more pronounced among vegans - in one third of them, the level was below 20 micrograms per litre (μg/L), the limit defined by the World Health Organization (WHO); anything below this represents a serious shortage.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer
A vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food sources has been shown to help prevent and fight many types of cancer.
READ MORE
Iodine Deficiency Disorder
To control IDD, the 'National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)' was launched which was later renamed as the 'National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program (NIDDCP)'.
READ MORE
Vitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin
If you feel that the persistent or regular incidences of depression have got nothing to do with what you eat, think again. The reason behind low spirits can be due to insufficient levels vitamin B12.
READ MORE
Vitamins and Minerals in Food Items
Looking for the amount of vitamins and minerals in various food items? Know how much of vitamins and minerals are present in the selected food item using Medindia's nutritional tool.
READ MORE
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.
READ MORE
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.
READ MORE
Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease
The best way to lose weight and reverse disease could be to jump into a completely dairy-free, plant-based diet. This could be a revolutionary new way of eating for Indians.
READ MORE
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.
READ MORE
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp
READ MORE
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.
READ MORE
Vitamin-F
Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-FDiet for Anemia in PregnancyVegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse DiseaseVitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin