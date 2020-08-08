Vitamin B12 – Health Benefits, Food Sources and Deficiency Risks

Elders

Diabetic people under metformin drug

Weight loss surgery patients

People with strict vegan diet

People taking medications for Crohn's disease

Eggs

Poultry

Fish

Beef liver

Dairy products

Vitamin B12 deficiency can generally be avoided by eating healthy. However, some people are at a higher risk.Animal foods are rich in vitamin B12.Plant-based foods do not contain cobalamin unless they are fortified. Breakfast cereals, nutritional yeasts contain fortified vitamin B12.Check the label of the food to know if the food contains fortified vitamin B12.Number of factors such as age, eating habits and health conditions play a role in determining the amount of vitamin B12 required daily.Taking higher amounts of vitamin B12 is generally considered safe.Vitamin B12 can interact with certain medications like chloramphenicol, metformin, vitamin C supplements, aminosalicylic acid etc.In rare cases, high levels of vitamin B12 can result in dizziness, headache, anxiety, nausea, and vomiting.Overall, vitamin B12 is key nutrient that maintains many crucial functions in the body. It is necessary to make sure the adequate amount of vitamin B12 is consumed.Source: Medindia