Vitamin B1 and Glucose May be Effective Against Sepsis

by Manjubashini on Aug 8 2025 12:24 PM

Vitamin B1 deficiency in mitochondria may fuel excess lactic acid buildup in sepsis. Further research is essential.

A study showed that vitamin B1 (thiamine) aided reinforcing the body's energy system and improved survival rates by lessening the production of harmful substance, lactic acid. This was demonstrated by the researchers in Ghent, who made a significant discovery in sepsis research on mouse models, published in the journal Cell Reports (1 Trusted Source
Unraveling mitochondrial pyruvate dysfunction to mitigate hyperlactatemia and lethality in sepsis

Go to source).
When a person gets infected, their immune system at times exaggerates and attacks their own body cells instead of killing germs. This runaway process is called sepsis, which is often known as blood poisoning to the public.

Sepsis can damage crucial organs such as the liver, kidney, heart, and lungs, while contributes to the excessive production of harmful substance, lactic acid, in the blood.

With over 11 million lives worldwide affected by sepsis, there is a lack of targeted therapy for this condition, until now. VIB-UGent Centre for Inflammation Research now presents groundbreaking research on sepsis. In a study led by Professor Claude Libert, a Ghent-based research team has demonstrated a novel combination of vitamin B1 and glucose for simple treatment approach.

Vitamin Deficiency: Critical Caveats for Sepsis

In 2021, the same research group had already shown that lactic acid accumulates in the blood of sepsis patients because the body can no longer efficiently clear it. Lactic acid is a metabolite that builds up in our muscles after intense physical exercise. Under normal circumstances, lactic acid is processed by the liver, but in sepsis patients, this process comes to a halt. When too much lactic acid remains in the bloodstream, the patient’s blood pressure plummets rapidly, often with fatal consequences.

With a new study, the research group has now uncovered why lactic acid is produced in such large quantities in the first place and how this can be counteracted. The answer turns out to be remarkably simple and clinically relevant: an acute shortage of vitamin B1 in the mitochondria—the cell’s energy factories—forces another molecule, pyruvate, to be converted into lactic acid.

“For the first time, we’ve been able to show that the problem in sepsis is not so much a lack of oxygen, but a fundamental biochemical defect caused by vitamin B1 deficiency,” explains Louise Nuyttens, lead author of the study. “This shuts down the entire energy network in the body and creates a vicious cycle of lactic acid production and organ damage.”

An Effective Treatment for Improving Survival Rates in

As the next step, the researchers investigated whether they could restore energy metabolism by administering vitamin B1. In mouse models, they observed that such treatment drastically reduced lactic acid production and improved survival rates. But the real breakthrough came when they combined vitamin B1 with glucose (2 Trusted Source
Spectacular Breakthrough in Sepsis Research: Vitamin B1 Stops Deadly Lactate Production and Opens the Door to a New Treatment

Go to source).

“Although it seems logical to give severely ill patients extra glucose, this often leads to more lactic acid production, which is undesirable in sepsis patients. Thanks to vitamin B1, however, we were able to reprogram glucose metabolism. Glucose was safely converted into pyruvate and then into energy, rather than into toxic lactic acid,” explains Louise Nuyttens.

“The results are truly spectacular,” says Prof. Claude Libert. “In our severe sepsis animal models, nearly all mice survived with the combination of vitamin B1 and glucose. This is one of the most powerful metabolic interventions we’ve ever seen, acting on very simple mechanisms that make it quickly translatable to intensive care.”

Although the results of this study are promising, it is important to note that further research is needed before this can be implemented in practice. Research in mice is only the first step toward a potential treatment in humans. Therefore, the findings of this study cannot be applied to humans just yet.

The research group now plans further preclinical studies in larger animal models to test whether this therapy also works in patients already in an advanced stage of sepsis.

References:
  1. Unraveling mitochondrial pyruvate dysfunction to mitigate hyperlactatemia and lethality in sepsis - (https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(25)00803-4)
  2. Spectacular Breakthrough in Sepsis Research: Vitamin B1 Stops Deadly Lactate Production and Opens the Door to a New Treatment - (https://press.vib.be/spectacular-breakthrough-in-sepsis-research-vitamin-b1-stops-deadly-lactate-production-and-opens-the-door-to-a-new-treatment)

Source-Eurekalert


