Vitamin A Metabolite Found to Block Body`s Natural Cancer Defenses

Vitamin A metabolite retinoic acid weakens anti-cancer immunity, reducing vaccine effectiveness, while a new inhibitor restores immune responses and slows tumors.
Vitamin A metabolite retinoic acid can suppress the body’s natural anti-cancer immune response, according to new findings (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Targeting autocrine retinoic acid signaling by ALDH1A2 inhibition enhances antitumor dendritic cell vaccine efficacy
Go to source). Scientists at the Princeton University Branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research revealed how a vitamin A–derived molecule, all-trans retinoic acid, interferes with the immune system’s ability to fight cancer. Their work shows this compound weakens natural immune defenses and, under certain conditions, reduces the effectiveness of promising cancer vaccines.
Vitamin A metabolites, known as retinoids, have long been debated in medicine due to reports of both beneficial and harmful effects. Presented across two separate investigations, these new findings clarify this controversy. They also represent a significant step toward creating the first drug candidates capable of blocking the cellular signaling pathway activated by retinoic acid.
Complementary Investigations on Retinoic AcidOne investigation, published in Nature Immunology and led by Ludwig Princeton scientist Yibin Kang along with graduate student Cao Fang, examined retinoic acid produced by dendritic cells within the immune system. The team found this molecule alters dendritic cell behavior, encouraging immune tolerance toward tumors. As a result, immune reactions that would normally destroy cancer cells become weakened.
This immune tolerance directly undermines dendritic cell vaccines, a form of immunotherapy designed to trigger strong anti-tumor responses. The scientists also reported the development and preclinical testing of a new compound that blocks retinoic acid production in both cancer cells and dendritic cells. Called KyA33, the drug greatly improved dendritic cell vaccine performance in animal models and may also act as a standalone immunotherapy.
A second investigation, led by former Kang lab student Mark Esposito and published in iScience, detailed how drugs were systematically designed and tested to prevent retinoic acid production, effectively silencing retinoid signaling within cells.
Overcoming a Century-Old Drug Development ChallengeAlthough retinoids have been studied for more than a hundred years, efforts to create safe and effective drugs that block their signaling have repeatedly failed. The strategy outlined in this work overcame those barriers and served as the foundation for developing KyA33.
“Taken together, our findings reveal the broad influence retinoic acid has in weakening vital immune responses to cancer,” said Kang. “We also solved a long-standing pharmacological challenge by creating safe and selective inhibitors of retinoic acid signaling and established preclinical proof of concept for their use in cancer immunotherapy.”
Deadly Immune Tolerance MechanismRetinoic acid is produced by an enzyme called ALDH1a3, which is often present at high levels in human cancer cells. A related enzyme, ALDH1a2, generates the same molecule in certain dendritic cells. Once formed, retinoic acid binds to receptors in the cell nucleus and triggers molecular events that alter gene expression.
In the gut, retinoic acid produced by dendritic cells promotes the formation of regulatory T cells that prevent harmful autoimmune reactions. However, until now, scientists did not fully understand how retinoic acid affected dendritic cells themselves.
Dendritic cells play a crucial role in coordinating immune defense. They constantly monitor the body for signs of infection or cancer. When danger is detected, they break down disease-related proteins called antigens and present them to T cells, activating these cells to destroy infected or cancerous targets.
Why Dendritic Cell Vaccines UnderperformDendritic cell vaccines are created by collecting immature immune cells from a patient’s blood and growing them in the laboratory. These cells are exposed to cancer antigens from the patient’s tumor, training them to recognize and attack cancer after being returned to the body.
While this approach should theoretically generate a powerful immune response, actual results have often been disappointing. Fang, Kang, and their colleagues, including Esposito and Princeton Branch Director Joshua Rabinowitz, discovered a key reason for this limitation.
“We found that under conditions commonly used to produce dendritic cell vaccines, these cells start expressing ALDH1a2, producing high levels of retinoic acid,” said Fang. “The nuclear signaling pathway activated by this process suppresses dendritic cell maturation, reducing their ability to trigger anti-tumor immunity. This previously unknown mechanism likely contributes to the poor performance of dendritic cell and other cancer vaccines observed in clinical trials.”
Restoring Immune Function With KyA33The situation becomes more complex because retinoic acid released by dendritic cells also promotes macrophage formation. These immune cells are less effective than dendritic cells in fighting cancer. As macrophages replace dendritic cells, vaccine effectiveness declines further.
The team demonstrated that blocking ALDH1a2, either genetically or using KyA33, restores normal dendritic cell development and function. Vaccines prepared with KyA33 generated strong, antigen-specific immune responses in mouse melanoma models. These responses delayed tumor formation and slowed disease progression. When administered alone, KyA33 also acted as an immunotherapy, reducing tumor growth in mice.
Resolving a Long-Standing ParadoxDeveloping ALDH1a2 and ALDH1a3 inhibitors is itself a major achievement. Among the dozen classic nuclear receptor signaling pathways, the retinoic acid pathway was the first discovered yet remained the only one not successfully targeted by a drug.
The iScience paper describes the hybrid computational and large-scale screening approach used by Esposito, Kang, and colleagues. Using these new compounds, they solved the paradox of retinoid nuclear signaling in cancer. While retinoic acid can cause cancer cells to stop growing and die in laboratory cultures, evidence from major clinical trials shows that high vitamin A intake actually increases cancer incidence, cardiovascular disease, and mortality.
Elevated ALDH1A enzyme expression in tumors is also linked to poor survival across multiple cancer types. Previous attempts to separate ALDH1A enzyme activity from retinoic acid production were unsuccessful (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Development of retinoid nuclear receptor pathway antagonists through targeting aldehyde dehydrogenase 1A3
Go to source).
“Our work reveals the mechanistic basis for this paradox,” said Esposito. “We showed that ALDH1a3 is overexpressed in many cancers to generate retinoic acid, but cancer cells lose responsiveness to retinoid receptor signaling, avoiding its growth-inhibiting effects. This explains, in part, vitamin A’s contradictory influence on cancer.”
Targeting the Tumor MicroenvironmentThe team also found retinoic acid does not primarily act on cancer cells but is secreted into the tumor microenvironment, where it suppresses immune responses. One mechanism involves disrupting T cell activity against tumors.
To demonstrate this, the scientists showed that ALDH1a3 inhibitors act as powerful immunotherapies in mouse cancer models by stimulating immune attacks on tumors.
“By developing drugs that safely and specifically block retinoic acid nuclear signaling, we are opening the door to a new therapeutic approach for cancer,” said Kang.
In conclusion, the discovery that retinoic acid suppresses immune responses against cancer offers critical insight into vaccine failure and tumor growth, while KyA33 provides a promising path for future immunotherapies.
