About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Vision Loss Leading Cause of Mental Health Issues in Elderly

by Colleen Fleiss on April 18, 2022 at 11:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Vision Loss Leading Cause of Mental Health Issues in Elderly

Among older adults aged older than 60 years, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which accounts for 8.7% of all blindness worldwide, is the most common cause of anxiety and depression.

AMD is a disease where abnormal blood vessels grow in the macula - centre part of the retina - causing damage to the central vision and making it difficult to cope.

Advertisement


Recent projections estimate that globally the number of individuals suffering with AMD will reach 288 million in 2040. In India, the overall prevalence of AMD currently ranges from 1.4 per cent to 3.1 per cent.

The earliest symptom of AMD is difficulty in seeing at night. At a later stage, AMD patients see blind spots and their ability to read, watch television, drive and recognize faces gets affected. It later progresses to blindness.
Advertisement

The impaired vision disturbs the routine of the patients, makes them dependent and also increases functional disability.

"People suffering from AMD, who have lost over 80 per cent of their central vision are more likely to have anxiety and depression. This is mainly as they have plans to retire smoothly, and find it difficult to read and perform recreational activities at this stage in life, which causes frustration and discomfort. Their life involves multiple visits to hospital accompanied with expensive treatments, which adds to deterioration in the quality of life," Dr. Indu Singh, Consultant Retinal surgeon and Director, Dr Daljit Singh Eye Hospital, Amritsar, told IANS.

While it is important to go for walks, supervise things at home, to manage depression, Dr. Vishali Gupta, Professor, Vitreoretinal and Uvea, Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, Chandigarh suggested the patients to engage in activities that they can do within the comfort zone of their vision.

"These patients should use magnifiers, iPads or other low vision aid devices that can help them read the script. Today there are apps that can read books to them. The idea is to keep oneself busy and feel useful," Gupta told IANS.

Another way to fight AMD related stress is to go for regular screening in order to avoid worsening of vision. Early diagnosis of AMD can help early treatment and also halt progression to vision loss.

Dr. Daraius Shroff, a retina specialist at Shroff Eye Centre in Delhi, suggested patients with AMD share with family and friends their anxieties to help relieve mental stress as well as to gain support to find solutions to alleviate depression.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Astigmatism Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Diseases Related to Old Age Vision Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Age Related Macular Degeneration
Age Related Macular Degeneration
Age related macular degeneration is a disease of the elderly, wherein the macula or the central ......
Depression Calculator
Depression Calculator
A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using .....
Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress
Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress
Valuable tips to keep yourself cool in adverse situations...
Anatomy of the Eye - Animation
Anatomy of the Eye - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye...
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Astigmatism
Astigmatism
Astigmatism is a refractive error of the eye, which causes blurred or distorted vision. Astigmatism ...
Diseases Related to Old Age
Diseases Related to Old Age
Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death....
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation
Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation
Pink eye, is the redness in the eye, which is caused due to inflammation of the conjunctiva. Conjunc...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Vent Forte (Theophylline) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Iron Intake Calculator Find a Doctor Daily Calorie Requirements A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Interaction Checker Blood - Sugar Chart

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE