Virus Detected in Pig Heart Used in Human Transplant

Virus Hitched A Ride Into The Transplanted Heart

These revelations about the viral traces found in the patient, made last month during an American Society of Transplantation meeting, were first reported in," said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of the cardiac xenotransplantation program at the University of Maryland Medical Center.The pig, which had been genetically modified so that its organs would not trigger rejection by the human immune system, was provided by Revivicor, a regenerative medicine company based in Blacksburg, Virginia.University officials said that although the pig had been screened several times for the virus, the tests pick up only active infections, not latent ones in which the virus may hide quietly in the pig's body. (The tests were done on nasal swabs, but the virus was later detected in the pig's spleen).The transplant was initially deemed successful. He did not show signs of rejecting the organ, and the pig's heart continued to function for well over a month, passing a critical milestone for transplant patients.. About 40 days after the surgery, however, he suddenly became acutely ill, and subsequent tests showed a precipitous rise in viral DNA levels.Later, doctors treated Bennett with antiviral drugs and intravenous immune globulin), a product made of antibodies, but the new heart filled with fluid, doubled in size, and stopped working, and he was eventually put on a heart-lung machine.The heart transplant was one of several ground-breaking transplants in recent months that offer hope to the tens of thousands of patients who need new kidneys, hearts, and lungs amid a dire shortage of donated human organs.But the prospect of unforeseen consequences and particularly the potential introduction of animal pathogens into the human population may dampen enthusiasm for the use of genetically modified organs.Source: Medindia