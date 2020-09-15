Virtual Reality Trains the Public to Reverse Opioid Overdoses During Social Distancing

In the last 20 years there is an increase in death rates by 200% due to opioid overdoses. Naloxone, also called Narcan, is a drug prescribed to reverse opioid overdoses and there is a standard policy for making it available to anyone from a health care provider in almost 40 states of U.S.A.



People can carry naloxone in public if they encounter a person with opioid overdose. To train the members of public on administering, responding in these types of situations and inspiring them to save lives, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic situation, virtual reality video training was held and this VR training was found very effective.

‘Virtual reality training is found to be as effective as personal training in saving lives by reversing the opioid overdoses.’





One third of the 94 participants experienced personal instructions on dispensing naloxone and the rest of the participants watched the experimental VR training. After the training, participants were asked questions about the training to make sure that they are well informed about safely administering naloxone in the case of an opioid overdose.



"We were really pleased to discover that our VR training works just as well as an in-person training, we weren't looking to replace the trainings public health organizations are already offering; rather, we were hoping to offer an alternative for folks who can't get to an in-person training, but still want the knowledge. And we're excited to be able to do that.", says Natalie Herbert, a 2020 graduate of Penn's Annenberg School for Communication.



The researchers plan to make this available to even more members of the general public by building partnerships with libraries, public health organizations and other local stake holders. With huge support from the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, the team will be circulating promoting the VR training throughout the Greater Philadelphia Area.



Source: Medindia A 9-minute virtual reality video training was altered by the researchers and then the interdisciplinary team tested the VR training on the public at free naloxone giveaways and training clinics held by the Philadelphia Department of Health at local libraries.One third of the 94 participants experienced personal instructions on dispensing naloxone and the rest of the participants watched the experimental VR training. After the training, participants were asked questions about the training to make sure that they are well informed about safely administering naloxone in the case of an opioid overdose., says Natalie Herbert, a 2020 graduate of Penn's Annenberg School for Communication.The researchers plan to make this available to even more members of the general public by building partnerships with libraries, public health organizations and other local stake holders. With huge support from the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, the team will be circulating promoting the VR training throughout the Greater Philadelphia Area.Source: Medindia

, says Nicholas Giordano, former Lecturer at Penn's School of Nursing.