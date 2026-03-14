Virtual Reality Reduces Anxiety Before Kidney Stone Procedures

Virtual reality (VR) can be used to show patients exactly what happens during a medical procedure, including a 3D view of their anatomy and surgical instruments.

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VR could reduce anxiety for people undergoing medical procedures - (https://uroweb.org/news/vr-could-reduce-anxiety-for-people-undergoing-medical-procedures)