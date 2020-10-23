Virtual Reality Helps Patients Address Eating Disorders

‘Virtual Reality (VR) can help people address eating disorders.’

Eating disorders affect at least 9% of the population worldwide.

28.8 million Americans, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime.

About 26% of people with eating disorders attempt suicide.

Eating disorders are among the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdose.

Participants customized their virtual avatars according to their looks. Both the participants and therapists were then teleported to two Virtual Environment interventions for further discussions.In the MUVR, the participants faced the virtual avatar they customized to match their physical bodies. Here, they again adjusted body shapes using virtual sliders, changed clothing, skin tone, hairstyle, and color. Clothing was then gradually decreased until the participant's avatar was in their virtual underwear.The participants were then asked to examine each part of their body and perform adjustments while describing their feelings with the therapist, leading to virtual exposure therapy for the patient to their body shape and size through the customized avatar.The cartoonish avatar facilitated increased openness from participants, while the therapist avatars in human-form represented the idea of negative judgment.Dr Jim Ang, Senior Lecturer in Multimedia/Digital Systems and Supervisor of the study said:Dr Maria Matsangidou, Research Associate at RISE Ltd and Experimental Researcher of the study said:Source: Medindia