Virtual Reality Helps Patients Address Eating Disorders

The research was conducted by the University of Kent, the Research centre on Interactive Media, Smart systems and Emerging technologies - RISE Ltd and the University of Cyprus. The findings of the study are published in
The new study demonstrated the benefits of Multi-User Virtual Reality (MUVR) remote psychotherapy for body shape and weight concerns.
Participants customized their virtual avatars according to their looks. Both the participants and therapists were then teleported to two Virtual Environment interventions for further discussions.
In the MUVR, the participants faced the virtual avatar they customized to match their physical bodies. Here, they again adjusted body shapes using virtual sliders, changed clothing, skin tone, hairstyle, and color. Clothing was then gradually decreased until the participant's avatar was in their virtual underwear.
The participants were then asked to examine each part of their body and perform adjustments while describing their feelings with the therapist, leading to virtual exposure therapy for the patient to their body shape and size through the customized avatar.
The cartoonish avatar facilitated increased openness from participants, while the therapist avatars in human-form represented the idea of negative judgment.
Dr Jim Ang, Senior Lecturer in Multimedia/Digital Systems and Supervisor of the study said: 'The potential of Virtual Reality being used in addressing health issues with patients, remotely and without the issue of potential judgement, is for VR to be utilised throughout the health sector. Without the issue of judgement, which people can fear in advance of even seeking medical advice, VR can give people the confidence to engage with and embrace medical advice. In terms of the technical capabilities, the potential for VR to aid in remote non-contact medical appointments between patients and practitioners is huge, due particular consideration in times of pandemic.'
Dr Maria Matsangidou, Research Associate at RISE Ltd and Experimental Researcher of the study said: 'Multi-User Virtual Reality is an innovative medium for psychotherapeutic interventions that allows for the physical separation of therapist and patient, providing thus more 'comfortable' openness by the patients. Exposure to patient worries about body shape and size may exhibit anxious reactions, but through the remote exposure therapy this can elicit new learning that helps the patient to shape new experiences.'
Eating Disorders Statistics
- Eating disorders affect at least 9% of the population worldwide.
- 28.8 million Americans, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime.
- About 26% of people with eating disorders attempt suicide.
- Eating disorders are among the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdose.
Source: Medindia