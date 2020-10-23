by Colleen Fleiss on  October 23, 2020 at 2:26 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Virtual Reality Helps Patients Address Eating Disorders
Virtual Reality (VR) technology can significantly impact the validity of remote health appointments for those with eating disorders.

Through a process known as Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy (VRET), scientists have found that virtual reality (VR) has a significant impact on the validity of remote health appointments for people with eating disorders.

The research was conducted by the University of Kent, the Research centre on Interactive Media, Smart systems and Emerging technologies - RISE Ltd and the University of Cyprus. The findings of the study are published in Human-Computer Interaction Journal.

The new study demonstrated the benefits of Multi-User Virtual Reality (MUVR) remote psychotherapy for body shape and weight concerns.


Participants customized their virtual avatars according to their looks. Both the participants and therapists were then teleported to two Virtual Environment interventions for further discussions.

In the MUVR, the participants faced the virtual avatar they customized to match their physical bodies. Here, they again adjusted body shapes using virtual sliders, changed clothing, skin tone, hairstyle, and color. Clothing was then gradually decreased until the participant's avatar was in their virtual underwear.

The participants were then asked to examine each part of their body and perform adjustments while describing their feelings with the therapist, leading to virtual exposure therapy for the patient to their body shape and size through the customized avatar.

The cartoonish avatar facilitated increased openness from participants, while the therapist avatars in human-form represented the idea of negative judgment.

Dr Jim Ang, Senior Lecturer in Multimedia/Digital Systems and Supervisor of the study said: 'The potential of Virtual Reality being used in addressing health issues with patients, remotely and without the issue of potential judgement, is for VR to be utilised throughout the health sector. Without the issue of judgement, which people can fear in advance of even seeking medical advice, VR can give people the confidence to engage with and embrace medical advice. In terms of the technical capabilities, the potential for VR to aid in remote non-contact medical appointments between patients and practitioners is huge, due particular consideration in times of pandemic.'

Dr Maria Matsangidou, Research Associate at RISE Ltd and Experimental Researcher of the study said: 'Multi-User Virtual Reality is an innovative medium for psychotherapeutic interventions that allows for the physical separation of therapist and patient, providing thus more 'comfortable' openness by the patients. Exposure to patient worries about body shape and size may exhibit anxious reactions, but through the remote exposure therapy this can elicit new learning that helps the patient to shape new experiences.' Eating Disorders Statistics
  • Eating disorders affect at least 9% of the population worldwide.
  • 28.8 million Americans, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime.
  • About 26% of people with eating disorders attempt suicide.
  • Eating disorders are among the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdose.


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Virtual Reality Trains the Public to Reverse Opioid Overdoses During Social Distancing
A group of interdisciplinary researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia Department of Public Heath developed a virtual reality immersive video training directed at reversing the opioid overdoses.
READ MORE
Eating Disorders
Eating disorders involve extreme attitudes and behaviors towards food and weight. It has the highest suicidal mortality rate than other mental illnesses.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Eating Disorders
Eating disorders are more of a psychiatric disorder that cause severe disturbances to a person's eating behaviors due to obsessions with food, body weight, and ...
READ MORE
Phone-Based App to Address Eating Disorder Among College Students
The phone-based app is an effective means of intervention to address eating disorders among college-going women who do not have time to spare. The app dramatically increases access to treatment and provides cognitive behavioral therapy to those at ...
READ MORE
Anorexia Nervosa
Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder most commonly found among teenage girls. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a very low body weight, generally defined as 15% below the Body Mass Index.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Female Athlete Triad
Female athlete triad is caused by extreme dieting and exercise usually among young women athletes and leads to abnormal menstruation, an unhealthy body and in extreme cases even death.
READ MORE
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Anorexia NervosaBulimia NervosaSleep Eating DisordersFemale Athlete TriadEating Disorders