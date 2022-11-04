About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Virtual Cooking Skills for Children Improve Nutrition Knowledge

by Karishma Abhishek on April 11, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Font : A-A+

Virtual Cooking Skills for Children Improve Nutrition Knowledge

Children's nutrition knowledge can be improved by virtual cooking class as per an article published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior by Elsevier.

The study highlights the benefits of a virtual cooking/nutrition program on cooking self-efficacy and nutrition knowledge.

Advertisement


The team of local dietitians, chefs, and researchers in Flint, Michigan, had created a program for families with children ages 8-18 years old, delivered virtually to children and families in their homes.

This addition to the great educational material (GEM) collection reports that Flint Families Cook demonstrated success in reaching youth from families with low income and improving cooking self-efficacy, nutrition knowledge, and self-efficacy for consuming fruits and vegetables among young participants.
Advertisement

Flint Families Cook, co-facilitated by a chef and dietitian, encourages families to cook healthy meals together at home, using local ingredients. Through 7.5 hours of live, virtual instruction over five consecutive weeks, children and families learn proper techniques for using knives, measuring, sautéing, roasting, and baking from a chef, while a dietitian focuses on nutrition and health benefits of specific food groups and nutrients.

"One very important part of the class that is happening because of the virtual platform is that families are participating in the classes together as opposed to children participating in the class individually, apart from their family. We started to see parents becoming much more involved in the education and sitting at the table once the meals were prepared for a family dinner," said Amy Saxe-Custack, PhD, MPH, RD, Department of Pediatrics and Human Development, Division of Public Health, Michigan State University-Hurley Children's Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, Flint, MI, USA.

The family-based, virtual format directly engages families in cooking healthy meals together and expands the program's reach to entire households, as well as extended family and friends. In addition to holding a growing waitlist of eager families, Flint Families Cook addresses challenges with preparing and consuming healthy foods at home. Such programming is feasible and attractive to communities with similar concerns about child nutrition.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Parkinson's Day 2022—
World Parkinson's Day 2022— "Integrated Health Care"
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Magical Millets for Your Health Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda Nutrition IQ Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus 

Recommended Reading
Calcium Rich Foods
Calcium Rich Foods
Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the ...
Curry Leaves Health Benefits
Curry Leaves Health Benefits
Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking ....
Declining Nutritional Values of Fruits and Vegetables
Declining Nutritional Values of Fruits and Vegetables
The produce we consume these days is lower in nutrients than those that were consumed a couple of .....
Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda
Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda
According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic substances...
Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus
Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus
Asparagus is a vegetable packed with nutrients and vitamins that are essential for our body. Asparag...
Magical Millets for Your Health
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutriti...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....
Zone Diet
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins ....

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Accident and Trauma Care Daily Calorie Requirements The Essence of Yoga Find a Hospital Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Hearing Loss Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Blood Donation - Recipients Indian Medical Journals

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR