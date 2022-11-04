Virtual Cooking Skills for Children Improve Nutrition Knowledge

Advertisement

This addition to theand self-efficacy for consuming fruits and vegetables among young participants.Flint Families Cook, co-facilitated by a chef and dietitian, encourages families to cook healthy meals together at home, using local ingredients. Through 7.5 hours of live, virtual instruction over five consecutive weeks, children and families learn proper techniques for using knives, measuring, sautéing, roasting, and baking from a chef, while a dietitian focuses on nutrition and health benefits of specific food groups and nutrients.said Amy Saxe-Custack, PhD, MPH, RD, Department of Pediatrics and Human Development, Division of Public Health, Michigan State University-Hurley Children's Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, Flint, MI, USA.The family-based, virtual format directly engages families in cooking healthy meals together and expands the program's reach to entire households, as well as extended family and friends. In addition to holding a growing waitlist of eager families, Flint Families Cook addresses challenges with preparing and consuming healthy foods at home. Such programming is feasible and attractive to communities with similar concerns about child nutrition.Source: Eurekalert