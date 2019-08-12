medindia

Virtual Biopsy Diagnoses Precancerous Pancreatic Cysts Accurately

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 8, 2019 at 3:01 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Virtual biopsy diagnoses cysts in the pancreas with unprecedented accuracy definitively. This means they can eliminate precancerous cysts and potentially save lives.
Virtual Biopsy Diagnoses Precancerous Pancreatic Cysts Accurately
Virtual Biopsy Diagnoses Precancerous Pancreatic Cysts Accurately

The current standard involves testing the fluid inside the cysts. It correctly identifies them as benign or precancerous 71% of the time. Researchers found that when the virtual biopsy is added to the standard of care, the diagnostic accuracy jumps to 97%. The study is published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology and was recently presented at the American Pancreatic Association's Annual Meeting.

Show Full Article


"Pancreatic cysts are common, and it can be difficult to distinguish the benign cysts from those destined to become cancerous, but this procedure allows us to do that quickly and with confidence," said Dr. Somashekar Krishna, a gastroenterologist and lead author of the study.

"We hope that, at the end of the day, we are saving lives either by diagnosing pancreatic cancer early on before it develops into cancer, or we are preventing unnecessary surgery of a benign, harmless pancreatic cyst."

The diagnostic method tested in the study provides doctors with a microscopic view of the cyst wall, which is produced by a tiny scope that emits laser light inside the cyst. This allows doctors to determine almost immediately if it is precancerous.

"Many times, we are able to tell the patient right after the procedure, 'You have a precancerous cyst, and we need to send you to the surgeon to have it removed'," said Krishna, who is an associate professor in Ohio State's College of Medicine and is also affiliated with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC - James).

A majority of patients get diagnosed with pancreatic cysts incidentally when getting a MRI or CT scan for another reason. Nearly 40% of MRIs done of the abdomen reveal pancreatic cysts and the chance of having them increases with age.

More than 45,000 Americans die of pancreatic cancer each year, making it the third-leading cause of cancer deaths. Patients usually don't have symptoms until the cancer is advanced, making early diagnosis and treatment a challenge.

Ohio State researchers are now working to train doctors at hospitals nationwide to perform this new diagnostic method and read the images provided by the scope to catch dangerous cysts and prevent pancreatic cancer for more patients. They're also working to develop artificial intelligence that will flag cases that are likely precancerous so doctors can act quickly.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Radiosurgery

Radiosurgery, also called Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), is a procedure that uses a beam of radiation to treat cancer of the brain, spinal cord and other parts of the body using a Gamma Knife® or CyberKnife®. Radiosurgery can be carried out by a ...

Biopsy-Introduction

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief Introduction To Biopsy

Biopsy-Specimen Processing

Biopsy specimen is processed by either histological section or pathologic examination. Biopsy samples are made into thin slices and stained using appropriate staining procedure.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Cysts and Tumours

Ultrasound scan reveals multiple cysts and there is no function on that kidney when tested on DMSA scan. A vast majority of them resolve spontaneously.

Endometrial Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Endometrial Biopsy

Hydatid Disease

Hydatid Disease is also referred to as echinococcosis or echinococcal disease. Hydatid results from a parasitic infection due to a tapeworm of genus Echinococcus.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Prostate Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about prostate gland

Skin Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about skin biopsy.

More News on:

Pancreatic CancerBreast BiopsyEndometrial BiopsyBiopsy-IntroductionProstate BiopsyBiopsy-Specimen ProcessingSkin BiopsyCysts and TumoursPancreatitisHydatid disease

What's New on Medindia

Kidney Function Differs in Men and Women

Beriberi Disease

Wilms' Tumor: Root Cause of Childhood Kidney Cancer Discovered
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive