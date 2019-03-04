medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

Virotherapy Addition to Radiotherapy Improves Efficacy in Esophageal Cancer

by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 3, 2019 at 5:23 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Virotherapy through the experimental oncolytic adenovirus telomelysin (OBP-301) along with radiotherapy was safe and showed early promise in treating vulnerable patients with esophageal cancer, according to results from a phase I clinical trial presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2019.
Virotherapy Addition to Radiotherapy Improves Efficacy in Esophageal Cancer
Virotherapy Addition to Radiotherapy Improves Efficacy in Esophageal Cancer

"Most standard therapeutic strategies for esophageal cancer, such as surgery and chemoradiotherapy, are relatively invasive and can't be used in certain patients, including the elderly and those with health complications," said Toshiyoshi Fujiwara, MD, PhD, professor and chairman in the department of Gastroenterological Surgery at the Okayama University Graduate School of Medicine. "Our combinatorial virotherapy-radiotherapy treatment is less invasive and is applicable for vulnerable patients and has provided extremely encouraging results."

Many cancer cells overexpress the enzyme telomerase, which enables their replication and proliferation, explained Fujiwara. OBP-301 is a genetically modified virus which selectively replicates in telomerase-positive cells; viral infection is therefore enriched in cancerous cells, causing cell lysis, he added. A prior phase I trial evaluating OBP-301 as a monotherapy found the strategy safe and biologically active in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Because OBP-301 can also disrupt pathways that control DNA repair, Fujiwara and colleagues believe that tumor cells treated with the virotherapy can be rendered sensitive to ionizing radiation, allowing for the synergy of these two therapies.

In this open-label, phase I dose-escalation trial, the investigators enrolled 13 patients with histologically confirmed esophageal cancer deemed unfit to receive standard surgery or chemotherapy; all patients were elderly and/or those who had complications such as pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disorders, or liver dysfunction, explained Fujiwara. Patients' median age was 80 years.

Patients received three intratumoral injections of OBP-301 (each injection ranging between 10 billion and 1 trillion viral particles) via endoscope over several weeks with concurrent radiation therapy to a total of 60 Gray. The primary and secondary endpoints were dose-limiting toxicities and objective response rate (ORR), respectively.

In all 13 patients, the ORR was 85 percent, which included eight complete responses (CR) and three partial responses (PR); the clinical CR rate, defined as endoscopically and pathologically confirmed complete disappearance of tumor in the esophagus, was 83 percent and 60 percent for patients with stage 1 and stage 2/3 disease, respectively. No patients had viable malignant cells in post-treatment biopsy specimens.

Common toxicities included fever, esophagitis, pneumonitis, anorexia, constipation, and gastroesophageal reflux. All patients developed transient and self-limiting lymphopenia, and there were no dose-limiting toxicities.

"Not only was our combinatorial therapy safe, but it induced the complete eradication of esophageal tumors in most patients," said Fujiwara. "These preliminary results indicate that there may be less invasive treatment options available for esophageal cancer patients who are unable to receive standard therapies for their disease."

Histopathological examination of post-treatment biopsies taken from patients with PR revealed infiltration of CD8-positive T cells, suggesting that this combinatorial therapy may synergize with checkpoint inhibition, Fujiwara noted.

Limitations of this study include small sample size, which is consistent with a phase I dose-escalation trial.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal cancer refers to malignancy of the food pipe which connects the throat to the stomach. It typically presents with difficulty in swallowing.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Male Breast Cancer

Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Radiotherapy Cancer and Homeopathy Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Rhabdomyosarcoma Male Breast Cancer Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases 

What's New on Medindia

Positive Gene Editing for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia

Top 10 Home Remedies to Beat Summer Tan

Lesser Known Fruits with Higher Nutritional Value
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive