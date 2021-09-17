About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Viral Flu Cases of Children on the Rise

by Colleen Fleiss on September 17, 2021 at 10:37 PM

Viral Flu Cases of Children on the Rise
In Karnataka, a large number of kids have got affected with viral flu amid the fears of the COVID third wave to hit the children.

The parents, who had heaved a sigh of relief after the reopening of schools are now concerned about development.
Advertisement


The children showing symptoms of cold, cough, fever and breathing issues are getting admitted to hospitals for the past 15 days in the state. Though, the experts are saying that it is normal viral flu found in the rainy season, the health department sources say that the fingers are crossed over the development.

The most number of cases are reported from Bellary, Yadgir, Chikkaballapur and Chitradurga districts. Along with this, more children are being admitted to hospitals in Raichur, Bidar, Ramnagar, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalburgi and Bagalkot districts.
Advertisement

Consultations to private clinics and pediatric hospitals are also rising in these districts.

All beds are full in the K.C. General hospital, one of the main government hospitals in Bengaluru. The children affected with cough, cold, fever, breathing issues are being admitted and treated. A few cases of Pneumonia and Dengue are also being treated.

All children who faced breathing issues are subjected to RT-PCR tests and no Covid positive case has been found. The symptoms are found in the children among the age group of 1 and 3 years rather than in the school-going children, explains Dr Lakshmipathy, the pediatric division head in K.C. General Hospital.

The district health hospital ward in Bellary is full and people from the rural areas are staying with their children on the premises looking up for admissions in the hospitals. The Bellary district hospital has 30 dedicated beds for children. The hospital authorities have arranged another 23 beds to treat children, explained District health officer Dr Janardhan.

Along with district hospitals, taluk hospitals are also seeing a rush in admissions of children for viral infection. On an everyday basis, as many as 150 to 200 kids are being treated for viral flu in each of the district hospitals and 50 to 60 children are being admitted.

Meanwhile, the state government has undertaken a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state on Friday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the state has set a 30 lakh vaccination target for the entire state in one day. He will kickstart the drive from Kalburgi. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta stated that he has set a target of 5 lakh vaccinations in Bengaluru alone.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Couples Felt Less Stress While Watching Horror Movie Clips
COVID-19 Affects Children in China >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Swine Flu 

Recommended Reading
Fever
Fever
Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, ......
Quiz on Common Cold
Quiz on Common Cold
A person afflicted with the common cold is most infectious three days after the start of infection. ...
Quiz on Flu
Quiz on Flu
Influenza (or rather, the flu) is a cold weather infectious condition that affects the young and ....
COVID-19 and Influenza Combined Vaccine Trial Begins
COVID-19 and Influenza Combined Vaccine Trial Begins
The combination of influenza and COVID vaccines may provide high levels of protection against two .....
Swine Flu
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has origina...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close