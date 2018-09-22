Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA) has been accused by Kenduwal villagers for dumping municipal waste in their Village and polluting the area. They have also been accused of covering the garbage with mud after they were confronted by the village authorities.

Villagers Accuse Authorities of Dumping and Covering the Garbage With Mud: Himachal Pradesh

‘In 2012, BBNDA had proposed a Rs 970 crore Integrated Solid Waste Management facility in the area; they even got clearance for the plant in 2015. But for the last three years, it made no move to set up the plant and was dumping the garbage in violation of the Solid Waste Management guidelines 2016.’

For the last two years, the civic body of the Baddi town, Himachal Pradesh's biggest industrial hub, has been dumping municipal waste in Kenduwal village which has now become a potential health hazard, said an environmental watchdog on Friday.It said for the last four months local villagers have been petitioning several authorities for stopping the dumping.Now, the"Last week we met with BBNDA officials and asked them to stop putting the garbage there. Not only are they continuing to dump the garbage but they have, over the last five days, put piles of mud to cover the stinking heaps of garbage. We are being told that the area will now be turned into a shed and our problem will be solved," Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Kenduwal, said.The BBNDA had proposed a Rs 970 crore Integrated Solid Waste Management facility in the area in 2012 and got clearance for the plant in 2015.But for the last three years, it made no move to set up the plant and was dumping the garbage in violation of the Solid Waste Management guidelines 2016 as well as the environment clearance conditions, said watchdog group Himdhara Collective."Through an RTI (Right to Information Act) application we have learned that the Regional Office of the Pollution Control Board in Baddi has served five show-cause notices since 2016 to the Municipal Council, but no further actions were taken," he addedThe BBNDA in a statement on September 19 said it has finally identified a company in Ludhiana for setting up the solid waste management facility."If they have identified a company to set up the disposal plant, why did they cover the garbage rather than letting the company take care of it. This is not a solution, and neither is it in compliance with the guidelines of solid waste management," said Ramanathan.The solid waste management rules say waste management plants and landfills cannot be on floodplains or near human habitations."The municipal solid waste has become a serious nuisance across the state, and a National Green Tribunal-appointed committee has recently asked all states to formulate their waste management plans in compliance with rules within a month," Manshi Asher of Himdhara Collective told IANS."Long-term solution of solid waste requires an integrated approach involving resident welfare associations of municipal areas, waste pickers and municipal bodies."Decentralised segregation and disposal at source would help to reduce the quantum of waste," Asher added.Source: IANS