Video Gaming Streaming App Ads Influence Teenagers' Junk Food Consumption

A recent study presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Venice has raised concerns about the influence of food and drink advertisements on video game live streaming platforms (VGLSPs), such as Twitch, Kick, Facebook Gaming Live, and YouTube Gaming. The research suggests a correlation between exposure to these ads and an increase in the consumption of unhealthy snacks among teenagers (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Food advertisements on television and eating habits in adolescents: a school-based study
Go to source). According to the survey-based research led by Rebecca Evans from the University of Liverpool, food and drink advertisements on VGLSPs contribute to more positive attitudes toward, purchases of, and intake of unhealthy foods high in fat, salt, and/or sugar. The study involved 490 participants, with an average age of 17, shedding light on the impact of promotional content on young users.
Concerns Over Lack of RegulationThe findings have prompted concerns among researchers, emphasizing the need for stronger regulations on digital marketing of unhealthy foods targeting young people on streaming platforms. Despite the significant influence of these ads on adolescent behavior, there are currently no effective regulations in place to control them adequately.
The research team discovered that food cues on platforms like Twitch appeared at an average rate of 2.6 per hour, with each cue lasting approximately 20 minutes. Moreover, over 70% of the time, junk food was showcased, while energy drinks made up 60% of the advertisements. This saturation of unhealthy food promotion poses a significant challenge to efforts aimed at promoting healthier dietary habits among teenagers.
Impact of Health MessagingInterestingly, the study also highlighted the positive impact of health messaging on vending machines. Machines with clear health messages recorded significantly lower sales of unhealthy beverages compared to others. This underscores the potential effectiveness of proactive measures in mitigating the influence of unhealthy food marketing on adolescent consumption patterns.
In light of these findings, researchers advocate for urgent action to address the proliferation of junk food advertising on streaming platforms. Implementing robust regulations and strategies to promote healthier alternatives and provide clearer health messaging could play a crucial role in safeguarding adolescent health and well-being.
The study serves as a wake-up call regarding the detrimental effects of food and drink advertisements on streaming platforms on teenage dietary behaviors. With the increasing popularity of VGLSPs among young audiences, it is imperative to prioritize measures that protect adolescents from the adverse impact of relentless promotion of unhealthy foods. Efforts to regulate digital marketing practices and promote healthier options are essential steps toward fostering a healthier environment for today's youth.
