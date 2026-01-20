Victorian Disease Sparks Safety Debate at Amazon Warehouse

Amazon confirms latent tuberculosis cases at its Coventry warehouse, with ten employees affected, expanded screening underway, and health officials reassuring low public risk.
Amazon has acknowledged an outbreak of what has been described as “Victorian disease” at one of its major United Kingdom warehouses(). The phrase refers to illnesses that were widespread during the 19th century, and in this instance it points to tuberculosis, a bacterial infection that, although largely preventable and treatable today, still persists in modern Britain.
The outbreak occurred at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse, a facility that employs approximately 3,000 people. According to the company, ten employees tested positive for non-contagious tuberculosis, known as latent tuberculosis, during health screenings conducted in September 2025.
Understanding Latent Tuberculosis InfectionLatent tuberculosis means the bacteria remain present inside the body, but the affected individual does not experience symptoms and cannot transmit the infection to others in this stage. Health authorities have emphasized that people with latent tuberculosis pose no risk of spreading the disease, and those diagnosed are reportedly responding well to treatment.
Safety Measures and Expanded Testing ProtocolsAmazon brought in staff from the National Health Service and the United Kingdom Health Security Agency to carry out wider blood testing “out of an abundance of caution.” The company stated it has followed medical guidance throughout the process and confirmed that no additional cases have been identified since the initial discovery. Warehouse operations, it added, are continuing as normal.
Despite these reassurances, the incident has drawn strong reactions from unions and politicians. The GMB union, which represents many employees at the warehouse, called for the site to be temporarily shut and for all workers to be sent home on full pay until adequate infection control measures are fully implemented, according to reports by the British Broadcasting Corporation.
Union and Political Responses to Workplace ConditionsSome union leaders stated that the presence of tuberculosis, a disease once widespread in overcrowded Victorian cities, highlights persistent concerns about working conditions in large warehouses.
Local Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana criticized Amazon’s decision to keep the facility open, calling it “outrageous” and accusing the company of treating workers as “disposable.”
She urged for stronger employee protections and said the situation serves as a reminder of long-standing debates surrounding labor rights and public health responsibilities.
Current Tuberculosis Trends in the United KingdomTuberculosis is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs. Although modern treatments are available in the United Kingdom, including antibiotics and vaccines, the disease was once among the country’s deadliest, earning names such as “consumption” during the Victorian era.
Data from the United Kingdom Health Security Agency indicates that tuberculosis cases have been rising in recent years. Nearly 5,500 cases were reported in England in 2024, compared to around 4,800 cases in 2023.
Health Advisory and Reported SymptomsHealth experts stress that latent tuberculosis does not pose an immediate danger to the public. However, they recommend that anyone who believes they may have been exposed should undergo screening.
Reported symptoms associated in the text include needling sensations in the body, body tingling, drowsiness, numbness in the hands, severe pain, loss of mobility, muscle contraction, and jaw locking.
- 'Victorian disease' outbreak hits Amazon warehouse: What you should know (https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/victorian-disease-outbreak-amazon-warehouse-what-you-should-know-b1267141.html )
