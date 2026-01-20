Amazon confirms latent tuberculosis cases at its Coventry warehouse, with ten employees affected, expanded screening underway, and health officials reassuring low public risk.

Amazon has acknowledged an outbreak of what has been described as( ).The phrase refers to illnesses that were, a bacterial infection that, although largely preventable and treatable today, still persists in modern Britain.The outbreak occurred at. According to the company,, known as latent tuberculosis, during health screenings conducted in September 2025.Latent tuberculosis means theto others in this stage. Health authorities have emphasized that people with latent tuberculosis pose no risk of spreading the disease, and those diagnosed are reportedly responding well to treatment.Officials also reassured the public that individuals with latent tuberculosis cannot pass the infection to others. Those identified through screening have, further reducing public health concerns.Amazon brought in staff from the National Health Service and the United Kingdom Health Security Agency to carry out wider blood testing “out of an abundance of caution.” The company stated it has followed medical guidance throughout the process and confirmed that. Warehouse operations, it added, are continuing as normal.Despite these reassurances, the incident has drawn strong reactions from unions and politicians. The GMB union, which represents many employees at the warehouse,until adequate infection control measures are fully implemented, according to reports by the British Broadcasting Corporation.Some union leaders stated that the presence of tuberculosis, a disease once widespread in overcrowded Victorian cities, highlights persistent concerns about working conditions in large warehouses.Local Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana criticized Amazon’s decision to keep the facility open, calling it “outrageous” and accusing the company of treating workers as “disposable.”She urged for stronger employee protections and said the situation serves as a reminder of long-standing debates surrounding labor rights and public health responsibilities.Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs. Although modern treatments are available in the United Kingdom, including antibiotics and vaccines, the disease was once among the country’s deadliest,Data from the United Kingdom Health Security Agency indicates that tuberculosis cases have been rising in recent years. Nearly 5,500 cases were reported in England in 2024, compared to around 4,800 cases in 2023.Health experts stress that latent tuberculosis does not pose an immediate danger to the public. However, they recommend that anyone who believes they may have been exposed should undergo screening.Reported symptoms associated in the text include needling sensations in the body, body tingling, drowsiness, numbness in the hands, severe pain, loss of mobility, muscle contraction, and jaw locking.Source-Medindia