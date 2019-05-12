medindia

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Launches Nutrition Anthem

by Iswarya on  December 5, 2019 at 10:28 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launched the 'Bharatiya Poshan Anthem' in New Delhi, which aims towards taking the message of making India malnutrition free to all corners of the country.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Launches Nutrition Anthem
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Launches Nutrition Anthem

The anthem has been composed and sung by noted singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan while the lyrics have been helmed by Prasoon Joshi.

Show Full Article


Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said: "The aim of the POSHAN Anthem is to inspire people to join the movement to fight the scourge of malnutrition."

He also opined that "the anthem may be sung in as many regional languages as possible so that it becomes a song of the people. The overriding priority of all legislators, administrators, civil society activists, and citizens must be to ensure that all children of the country get the best possible childhood."

The Vice President of India congratulated both artists and hoped that through this song, the message of nutrition would reach each and every corner of the country.

Hailing the 1.3 million Anganwadi workers in the country as the "nutrition warriors and change agents," the Vice President said that "the song will lead to a nutrition revolution to transform India into a malnutrition free country by 2022."

He also appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Women and Child Development for using innovative tools to take the message of nutrition to all citizens of India.

The event was attended, among others, by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, MoS Women and Child Development, Debashree Choudhary, Vice Chairman NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar, Secretary Ministry of Women and Child Development, Rabindra Panwar, Neerja Choudhary, convener of Citizens Alliance Against Malnutrition.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)

Kwashiorkor is caused by severe protein malnutrition and is characterized by collection of fluid (edema) in the legs and belly. Kwashiorkor can be prevented by consuming a nutritious diet.

Malnutrition

Malnutrition refers to imbalances in a person's intake of energy or nutrients and can occur due to an excess consumption of nutrients or a lack of nutrients.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient in calories and proteins. There is significant wasting of fats, muscles, and tissues of the body leading to a "skin and bones" appearance.

Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda

According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic substances in the body. The toxic accumulation depletes the cells of its oxygen, energy and promotes ill heath.

Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus

Asparagus is a vegetable packed with nutrients and vitamins that are essential for our body. Asparagus has numerous health benefits that are important for overall health.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes

Peanut Butter is a superfood with many health benefits and is very popular food among the kids. You can make peanut butter at home or buy it in supermarkets.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

The Cabbage DietZone DietThe Macrobiotic DietWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMagical Millets for Your HealthDietary Do’s and Don’ts of AyurvedaNutrition IQHealth Benefits of Eating AsparagusTop Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes

What's New on Medindia

Costochondritis

Gene Therapy Could Treat Pulmonary Edema: Here's How

What You Ought to Know about Nasal Polyp
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive